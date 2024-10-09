3D Imaging Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

3D Imaging Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's 3D Imaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3d imaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $27.47 billion in 2023 to $33.95 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased adoption in healthcare, increased demand in manufacturing and industrial applications, architectural and construction visualization, automotive design and prototyping, cultural heritage preservation.

The 3d imaging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $80.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to medical imaging advancements, use in geological and environmental sciences, security and surveillance applications, development of autonomous vehicles, development of smart cities, precision agriculture applications.

The growing construction industry is expected to boost the growth of the 3D imaging market going forward. The construction industry refers to the commercial manufacturing and trade sector that deals with developing, preserving, and repairing infrastructures. 3D imaging is being increasingly used to create accurate and detailed 3D models of structures, which can then be compared to the original design to identify any defects.

Key players in the market include Able Software Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Tomtec Imaging Systems GmbH, FARO Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Konica Minolta Inc., Trimble Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., General electric company., Bentley Systems Incorporated, Siemens AG, Dassault Systèmes SE, Visage Imaging Inc., Topcon Corporation, Autodesk Inc., Adobe Inc., Ametek Inc., Matterport Inc., Artec 3D Inc., 3D Systems Corporation, Zebra Imaging, Synopsys Inc., Leica Geosystems., Planmeca Group, GOM GmbH, EON Reality Inc., Fuel3D Technologies, Basis Software Inc., RealD Inc., Luxexcel Group BV, Euclideon Pty Ltd, Lightform Inc., Strata Inc.

Major companies operating in the 3D imaging market are developing innovative products, such as 3D mapping tools, to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. 3D mapping tools are a variety of sensors, software, and techniques that are used to create three-dimensional representations of objects, surfaces, and environments.

1) By Component: Solutions, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On - premises

3) By Application: 3D Modeling, 3D Scanning, Layout and Animation, 3D Rendering, Image Reconstruction

4) By Vertical: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Architecture and Construction, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Consumer Goods, Other Verticals (Energy and Utilities, Education, Agricultural irrigation, and BFSI)

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The 3D Imaging Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

3D Imaging Market Definition

3D imaging refers to a method for developing or producing the appearance of depth in a picture that involves converting two-dimensional data into a three-dimensional representation to give the impression of depth. It is utilized for a variety of functions in a variety of applications because it is ecologically safe, easily transmitted, and convenient. This is a useful tool for quality control procedures in businesses.

3D Imaging Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global 3d imaging market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The 3D Imaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on 3d imaging market size, 3d imaging market drivers and trends and 3d imaging market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

