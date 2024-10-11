Sustainable Tourism Global Market 2024 To Reach $5,671.22 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 14.7%

Sustainable Tourism Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sustainable tourism market size has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to grow from $2,861.68 billion in 2023 to $3,728.2 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 14.6%. This growth can be linked to rising environmental awareness, growing concerns about climate change, increased demand for eco-friendly accommodations, the global tourism industry's expansion, and heightened media coverage of environmental issues.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Sustainable Tourism Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The sustainable tourism market size is expected to see rapid growth in the coming years, reaching $5,671.22 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.7%. This growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for sustainable travel experiences, a focus on corporate sustainability practices, the expansion of green travel certifications, supportive government policies, heightened awareness of biodiversity conservation, rising investments in sustainable tourism infrastructure, and the growing popularity of eco-tourism among millennials and Gen Z. Major trends include the adoption of renewable energy in tourism facilities, eco-friendly and low-impact travel options, sustainable travel certifications, authentic local travel experiences, a focus on reducing carbon footprints in travel, the development of green infrastructure and smart technologies, and improved transparency in sustainability practices by travel providers.

Growth Driver Of The Sustainable Tourism Market

The emergence of eco-conscious travelers is expected to drive the growth of the sustainable tourism market going forward. Eco-conscious travelers prioritize minimizing their environmental impact and supporting sustainable practices while traveling. This trend is primarily driven by heightened awareness of environmental issues like climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, along with the availability of eco-friendly travel options such as sustainable accommodations and eco-tours. Eco-conscious travelers choose sustainable tourism to mitigate their environmental footprint, support local cultures, and conserve resources by opting for eco-friendly accommodations and low-emission transportation.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Sustainable Tourism Market Share?

Key players in the market include Marriott International Inc., Booking.com B.V., Airbnb Inc., REI Adventures LLC, The Travel Corporation Ltd., TripAdvisor Inc., Contiki Holidays Ltd., Intrepid Travel Pty Ltd, G Adventures Inc., AndBeyond Holdings Proprietary Ltd., Gondwana Ecotours LLC, Tourism Holdings Limited, Backroads Inc., Natural Habitat Adventures Inc., Wildland Trekking Inc., Wilderness Safaris Pty Ltd, Topdeck Travel Ltd., Butterfield & Robinson Inc., Tucan Travel Ltd., Exodus Travels Ltd., Sustainable Travel International Inc., Responsible Travel Ltd., Kuoda Travel, Experience Travel Group Ltd., Aracari Travel Ltd., Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd., Beyonder Experiences LLP, Ecoventura S.A., Trafalgar Tours Ltd., Adventure Life Inc.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Sustainable Tourism Market Growth?

In the sustainable tourism market, companies are shifting toward eco-friendly accommodations and infrastructure to strengthen brand reputation and attract eco-conscious travelers. These accommodations incorporate sustainable practices, such as energy-efficient systems, waste reduction, green certifications, and local engagement, catering to the rising demand for responsible travel options.

How Is The Global Sustainable Tourism Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Coastal Tourism, Mountain Tourism, Island Tourism

2) By Tourism Type: Domestic, International

3) By Booking Channel: Phone Booking, Online Booking, In Person Booking

4) By Application: Solo, Group, Family, Couples

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Sustainable Tourism Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Sustainable Tourism Market Definition

Sustainable tourism aims to lessen the negative impacts on the environment, economy, and society while enhancing positive effects. This approach incorporates practices that preserve natural resources, respect local cultures, and foster economic benefits for local communities.

Sustainable Tourism Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global sustainable tourism market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Sustainable Tourism Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sustainable tourism market size, sustainable tourism market drivers and trends, sustainable tourism market major players and sustainable tourism market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

