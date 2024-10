Automotive Carbon Wheels Market to Grow $ 1.5 Billion By 2030, at 9.9% CAGR | Growth Opportunities and In-Depth Analysis

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, โ€œ Automotive Carbon Wheels Market Size , Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Vehicle Type, by Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030".The global automotive carbon wheels market was valued at $626.00 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2030.Automotive carbon wheels also known as carbon fiber wheels, are expertly crafted to primarily consist of carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP). These wheels offer outstanding durability, lightweight properties, and overall top-notch performance.Carbon fiber wheels were produced by arranging carbon fiber sheets and saturating them with resin. The sheets are then joined by pressure and heat, developing a sturdy and long-lasting framework. By utilizing carbon fiber as the main component, the weight of the wheels is notably reduced compared to conventional materials such as aluminum or steel. Thะต rะตducะตd wะตight of carbon whะตะตls can ะตnhancะต thะต control of vะตhiclะตs, accะตlะตratะต thะตir pacะต, and improvะต ovะตrall pะตrformancะต. In addition, lightะตr whะตะตls can rะตducะต thะต wะตight that is not supportะตd by thะต suspะตnsion systะตm, thะตrะตby improving thะต rะตsponsivะตnะตss of thะต suspะตnsion and ะตnsuring a morะต comfortablะต driving ะตxpะตriะตncะต.๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ :Although carbon fiber wheels are lightweight, they have remarkable strength and durability. Their construction, which uses a carbon fiber composite, enables outstanding stiffness, resistance to impact, and ability to bear heavy loads. In comparison to traditional wheels, this durability enhances both safety and lifespan.๐‡๐ž๐š๐ญ ๐๐ข๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง :Carbon fiber wheels have exceptional heat dissipation properties that allow them to effectively disperse the heat generated by brakes at a higher efficiency level compared to traditional wheels. It has the potential to improve the braking performance and reduce the occurrence of brake fading. This improvement has the capability to enhance both fuel performance and top speed.๐’๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฅ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž :Carbon fiber wheels offer a unique and modern appearance, which adds a touch of sport and luxury to the aesthetics of vehicles. The unique weave pattern of carbon fiber can be visually striking and is often associated with high-performance and exotic cars๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐Ž๐Ÿ ๐"๐ก๐ž ๐'๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ :On the basis of vehicle type, the passenger cars sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.On the basis of distribution channel, the OEM sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.On the basis of region, North America is projected to have the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

