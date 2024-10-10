Eubiotics Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The eubiotics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.37 billion in 2023 to $5.85 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising consumer awareness of healthy diets, focus on livestock health and performance, antibiotic resistance concerns, increasing meat consumption, research and development investments.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Eubiotics Global Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The eubiotics global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $8.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emergence of eubiotic blends, growing trend of sustainable agriculture, expansion of dairy industry, application in horse nutrition, integration of prebiotics and postbiotics, rising demand for antibiotic-free products. Major trends in the forecast period include replacement of antibiotic growth promoters (agps), prebiotics and probiotics dominance, regulatory emphasis on antibiotic reduction, advancements in microbial solutions, sustainable and eco-friendly practices, expansion in aquaculture applications, collaborations and partnerships.

Growth Driver Of The Eubiotics Market

The surge in the livestock population base in the eubiotics market is expected to drive the market's growth during the forecasting period. Livestock refers to various breeds of animals that are raised for commercial purposes, including domestic and wild animals. The population of livestock animals is increasing due to the use of animals for commercial purposes, such as the sale of milk, eggs, chicken, and fiber products.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Eubiotics Market Growth?

Key players in the market include BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lallemand Inc., Novus International Inc., Chr Hansen Holding A/S, Cargill Inc., E I du Pont de Nemours and Company, Calpis Co. Ltd., Lesaffre Group, Kemin Industries Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Beneo GmbH, BioResource International Inc., Biomin Holding GmbH, Bluestar Adisseo Company, Dupont Nutrition & Biosciences, Nutreco NV, Pancosma SA, Provimi Holding BV, Synbio Tech Inc., Vetagro SpA, Wacker Chemie AG, Zinpro Corporation, Alltech Inc., Danisco Animal & Nutrition, Impextraco NV, Nuscience Group, Olmix Group.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Eubiotics Market Size?

Product innovation is a key trend in the eubiotics market. Major players in the market are focusing on creating innovative products to increase the quality of feed additives in eubiotic products. High-quality nutrients, such as probiotics, are feed additives that improve animal performance by enhancing gut health.

How Is The Global Eubiotics Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids, Essential Oils, Enzymes

2) By Function: Gut And Digestive Health, General Health And Wellness, Immunity

3) By Form: Dry, Liquid

4) By Livestock: Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, Other Livestock

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Eubiotics Market

Europe was the largest region in the eubiotics market in 2023. The regions covered in the eubiotics global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Eubiotics Market Definition

Eubiotics are natural digestive feed additives that boost animal health and immune system performance. Eubiotics combine various food supplements, such as prebiotics, probiotics, and polysaccharides. Eubiotics maintain gut health and immunity development, maintain microflora in the gastrointestinal tract, and improve animal health.

Eubiotics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global eubiotics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Eubiotics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on eubiotics market size, eubiotics market drivers and trends, eubiotics market major players, eubiotics competitors' revenues, eubiotics market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The eubiotics global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

