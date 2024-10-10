Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electronic data interchange (edi) software market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.06 billion in 2023 to $2.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to automation of business processes, efficient order processing, supply chain optimization, compliance with industry standards, globalization of business, edi as a competitive advantage.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The electronic data interchange (edi) software global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $3.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on data security, regulatory compliance requirements, demand for real-time information, enhanced analytics and reporting, increasing adoption in small and medium enterprises, focus on user-friendly interfaces. Major trends in the forecast period include integration with erp systems, blockchain integration for enhanced security, mobile accessibility, ai and machine learning in data mapping and translation, supplier collaboration platforms, global expansion and multi-language support, green edi practices.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8158&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market

The increasing adoption of automation solutions in business processes is driving the electronic data interchange (EDI) software market. Automation solutions in business processes comprise using software applications to automate repeatable business activities and services. Electronic data interchange (EDI) software is an automated solution used for B2B to transfer business documents between business partners, such as suppliers or customers. EDI technology automates a process that was previously manually handled with paper documents, saving time and money for businesses.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electronic-data-interchange-edi-software-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market Growth?

Key players in the electronic data interchange (edi) software market include Boomi Inc., SPS Commerce Inc., MuleSoft LLC, TrueCommerce Inc., Rocket Software Inc., Open Text Corporation, Babelway SA, Comarch SA, Cleo Communications, 1 EDI Source Inc., DiCentral Corporation, Ediciones y Publicaciones del Comercio S.L., Intertrade Systems, Epicor Software Corporation, Business Systems Integrators, Software AG, Crossinx GmbH, Data Masons Software LLC, IBM Corporation, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., Liaison International Inc., Oracle Corporation, GXS Inc., Edifecs Inc., Symbology Inc., Optum360 LLC, HighJump Software Inc., Jitterbit Inc., Actian Corporation, Talend Inc..

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market Size?

Major companies operating in the electronic data interchange (EDI) software market are launching new platforms such as the web-based Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) platform to enhance claims delivery processes. This platform facilitates seamless data transmission from medical health facilities.

How Is The Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Type: On-Premise, Cloud Based

3) By Application: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Industry: Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunication and Information Technology, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Logistics, Other Industry

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market

North America was the largest region in the electronic data interchange (EDI) Software market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the electronic data interchange (edi) software global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market Definition

Electronic data interchange (EDI) software refers to software that is created for data exchange. It helps to transfer business information using a standardized format. The business documents can be exchanged using EDI. The two most common exchanges are purchase orders and invoices.

Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global electronic data interchange (edi) software market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electronic data interchange (edi) software market size, electronic data interchange (edi) software market drivers and trends, electronic data interchange (edi) software market major players, electronic data interchange (edi) software competitors' revenues, electronic data interchange (edi) software market positioning, and electronic data interchange (edi) software market growth across geographies. The electronic data interchange (edi) software global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

