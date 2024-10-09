Kurimu Ice Cream by Lance Francisco Wins Bronze in A' Packaging Design Awards

Kurimu Ice Cream

Innovative packaging design for Kurimu Ice Cream recognized with prestigious A' Design Award in Packaging Design category

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected and recognized design competitions , has announced Lance Francisco 's work "Kurimu Ice Cream" as a Bronze winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the Kurimu Ice Cream packaging design within the packaging industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovation and excellence in design.The Kurimu Ice Cream packaging design's recognition with the A' Packaging Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the packaging industry. This innovative design aligns with and advances packaging industry standards and practices, offering practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders through its emphasis on utility and innovation.The award-winning Kurimu Ice Cream packaging design stands out in the market through its unique fusion of Japanese minimalism and flavor-centric illustrations. This harmonious blend of tradition and modernity elevates Kurimu to a premium brand, enhancing the consumer experience and reinforcing its artisanal image. The design's careful balance of simplicity and essential information, achieved through considered use of typography and iconography, showcases Kurimu's premium handcrafted ice cream while embodying minimalist principles.The Bronze A' Packaging Design Award for Kurimu Ice Cream serves as motivation for Lance Francisco and his team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This recognition may foster further exploration and advancement of the design principles and techniques that made the Kurimu packaging a success, inspiring even greater achievements in packaging design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Lance FranciscoLance Francisco is an art director and designer based in Shanghai with a decade of experience. His career, which began in the Philippines, has seen him work with numerous notable brands such as Pepsi, Snickers, Castrol, Greenpeace, Bose, and Netflix. Francisco's work has been recognized at international award shows like The One Show, Clio, Spikes Asia, AdStars, and Effies APAC. He has also won two major international young creative competitions, showcasing his ability to transform brands and inspire global audiences through visionary creativity.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that exhibit a high level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create work that is notable for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are recognized for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards. The Bronze A' Design Award highlights the designer's ability to effectively combine form and function, providing solutions that improve people's lives and wellbeing.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious packaging competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative packaging designers, progressive design agencies, prominent packaging manufacturers, and influential brands from the packaging and design industries. Entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their outstanding packaging design capabilities. The competition, organized annually since 2008, is open to entries from all countries and industries. Winning the A' Packaging Design Award provides an opportunity to earn international acclaim and elevated status within the highly competitive packaging industry. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

