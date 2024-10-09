Lax by Jonathan Ramirez and Juliana Betancur Wins Bronze in A' Graphics, Illustration, Visual Communication Design Award

Lax

Innovative Branding Design Recognized for Excellence in Graphic Design Industry

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Lax by Jonathan Ramirez and Juliana Betancur as the Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This award celebrates the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated in the winning design, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement within the competitive graphic design industry.The recognition of Lax by the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award highlights the design's relevance to current trends and needs within the graphic design sector. By combining key elements such as a heart symbol for customer care, pixels for data importance, and the "X" for relaxation, Lax effectively aligns with industry standards and practices while offering practical benefits to users and stakeholders through its innovative approach to branding.Lax stands out in the market for its unique blend of symbolism and functionality. The design skillfully incorporates a heart to represent customer love, pixels to signify data and digitalization, and the "X" to convey a sense of calm and relaxation. This distinctive combination sets Lax apart from competitors, showcasing the designers' ability to craft a logo that effectively communicates the essence of a data and CRM company in a modern, digital manner.The Bronze A' Design Award for Lax serves as a testament to the talent and dedication of the design team at Jonathan Ramirez and Juliana Betancur. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and drive further innovation within the brand, fostering a continued commitment to excellence in graphic design. The award also motivates the team to explore new creative avenues and push the boundaries of what is possible in the field.Directora Creativa Juliana Betancur and Head of Art Jonathan Ramirez led the creative direction and artistic design of Lax. The project was commissioned by clients Daniel Restrepo, Sergio Arango, and Alejandro Arango.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Lax design by Jonathan Ramirez and Juliana Betancur at the dedicated winners' page on the A' Design Awards website:About Jonathan Ramirez and Juliana BetancurJonathan Ramirez and Juliana Betancur are a talented creative duo based in the United States. With over 15 years of experience in the advertising industry, Jonathan has worked with renowned agencies across Medellín, Bogotá, Buenos Aires, and Los Angeles. As a bilingual Creative/Art Director and digital illustrator, he brings a versatile skill set and a passion for crafting imaginative concepts and stunning designs. Juliana, as the Directora Creativa, complements Jonathan's expertise, ensuring the seamless execution of innovative branding solutions.About Written and Drawn StudioWritten and Drawn Studio is a creative haven where artistic synergy flourishes beyond conventional boundaries. Founded by a wordsmith with an advertising background, the studio specializes in branding, visual identity, logos, and design. By drawing inspiration from urban art and unexpected beauty, Written and Drawn brings narratives to life through captivating visual storytelling. The studio's illustrations span various mediums, offering a unique perspective on reality and celebrating the intersection between literature, art, branding, and design.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that enhance people's lives. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Winning designs are expected to showcase strong technical characteristics combined with tasteful use of creative skill, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the graphic design field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through good design, the award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer review process by an influential jury panel of experts. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award continues to inspire and celebrate pioneering designs that drive the cycle of advancement in the global community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url: https://graphicdesignaward.net

