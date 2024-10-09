Treasury opens registration for 2024 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) lock-ups

The National Treasury Chief Directorate Communications Services is pleased to announce that the online registration for the 2024 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) lock-ups is now open.

The lock-ups offer members of the media an exclusive opportunity to engage with the MTBPS documents under embargo. The embargo will be lifted when the Minister starts speaking in Parliament on 30 October 2024.

To register, please follow the link provided below. Important instructions and lock-up rules for both Pretoria and Cape Town are on the registration link. It is important to familiarise yourself with these lock-up rules to ensure a seamless participation in the lock-up.

Registration link: 2024 MTBPS Registration

Registration closes on 24 October 2024.