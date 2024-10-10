Smart Retail Global Market 2024 To Reach $143.36 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 26.8%

Smart Retail Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Smart Retail Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart retail market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $44.09 billion in 2023 to $55.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer demand, data analytics, mobile connectivity.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Smart Retail Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

Growth Driver Of The Smart Retail Market

The increasing use of robots and automation is expected to propel the market growth going forward. Automation refers to the employment of autonomous physical devices, computer programs, and other technology to carry out tasks that are typically completed by humans. Robotics is the design, development, and use of machines to carry out tasks. Robots and automation improve collaboration between the R&D, manufacturing, and marketing departments by automating processes related to the alerts and monitoring client opinions in real-time. The use of robots and automation offer exceptional shopping convenience to customers, that increase the demand for market.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Smart Retail Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Verifone Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Cisco Systems Inc., Ingenico Group S. A., Amazon. com Inc., NCR Corporation, PAX Global Technology Limited, Fiserv Inc., Google LLC, AWM Smart Shelf, Bossa Nova Robotics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV, Trigo Vision Ltd., PTC Inc., Prismview LLC, NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Elo Touch Solutions Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., Diebold Nixdorf Inc., ComQi Inc., Bluebird Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., 3M Company

What Are The Dominant Trends In Smart Retail Market Growth?

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the global smart retail market. Major companies operating in the smart retail market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

How Is The Global Smart Retail Market Segmented?

1) By System: Digital Signage Solutions, Smart Labels, Smart Payment Systems, Intelligent Vending Machines, Augmented Reality Solutions, Virtual Reality Solutions, Other Systems

2) By Technology: Visual Recognition, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Mobiles

3) By Application: Foot-Traffic Monitoring, Inventory Management, Loyalty Management and Payment, Predictive Equipment Maintenance, Brand Protection, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Smart Retail Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the smart retail market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the smart retail market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Smart Retail Market Definition

Smart retail refers to the use of intelligent technologies in commerce to offer consumers a better, faster, safer, and more convenient purchase experience. It applies new technologies to digitally enhance traditional shopping for customers and businesses.

Smart Retail Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global smart retail market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Smart Retail Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on smart retail market size, smart retail market drivers and trends, smart retail major players and smart retail growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

