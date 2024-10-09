Global Swine Feed Minerals Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Swine Feed Minerals Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Swine Feed Minerals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The swine feed minerals market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $221.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The swine feed minerals market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $136.23 billion in 2023 to $150.64 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to feed efficiency improvement, nutritional awareness, disease prevention, livestock intensification.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Swine Feed Minerals Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The swine feed minerals market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $221.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to population growth, focus on sustainable farming, regulatory changes, global economic trends. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, increased demand for specialty minerals, rising adoption of precision nutrition, expansion of organic and natural feed additives, digitalization in farming, innovations in mineral delivery systems, market consolidation.

Growth Driver Of The Swine Feed Minerals Market

An increase in consumption of meat is expected to propel the growth of the swine feed mineral market going forward. Meat refers to the flesh of animals, typically livestock and poultry, that is used as a source of food. It is the edible muscular tissue of animals and is consumed by humans as a source of protein, essential nutrients, and a variety of culinary dishes. The swine (pig) industry is a major contributor to meat production, with pork being one of the most widely consumed meats globally. As the demand for pork and other meat products continues to rise, the swine industry is expanding to meet this demand. With more swine being raised for meat production, there is a higher need for specialized swine feed, including feed minerals.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Swine Feed Minerals Market Growth?

Key players in the swine feed minerals market include Alltech, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited, Kent Corporation, Nutreco N. V., BASF SE, Land O'Lakes Inc., CHR. Hansen Holdings A/S, Lallemand Inc., Novus International Inc., De Heus B. V., Forfarmers B. V., J. D. Heiskell & Company Inc., Associated British Foods plc, Keystone Mills Inc., Koninklijke DSM N. V., Purina Mills LLC, New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd., Zhengbang Group Co. Ltd., Guangxi Yangxiang Co. Ltd., COOPERL Atlantic Arc, Iowa Select Farms Inc., Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co. Ltd., COFCO Group, Vall Companys Group, Seara Foods, The Maschhoffs, Miratorg Agribusiness Holding, Muyuan Foodstuff Co. Ltd., Wens Food Group Co. Ltd., Triumph Foods

What Are the Dominant Trends in Swine Feed Minerals Market Overview?

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the swine feed minerals market. Major companies operating in the swine feed minerals market are focused on developing new product solutions to strengthen their position.

How Is The Global Swine Feed Minerals Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Starter Feed or Grower Feed, Sow Feed, Pig Grower Feed, Other Products

2) By Ingredients: Cereal, Oilseed Meal, Oil, Molasses, Other Ingredients

3) By Additives: Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Feed Enzymes, Feed Acidifiers, Other Additives

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Swine Feed Minerals Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the swine feed minerals market in 2023. The regions covered in the swine feed minerals market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Swine Feed Minerals Market Definition

Swine feed minerals refer to swine feed with a sufficient amount of energy, protein, minerals, and vitamins. Pigs require protein sources to grow and to improve performance. These minerals are used as feed for pigs.

Swine Feed Minerals Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global swine feed minerals market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Swine Feed Minerals Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on swine feed minerals market size, swine feed minerals drivers and trends, swine feed minerals major players and swine feed minerals market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

