Senate Bill 365 Printer's Number 1944
PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 309, 975
PRINTER'S NO. 1944
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
365
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, REGAN, TARTAGLIONE, STEFANO, YAW,
PENNYCUICK, BAKER, COSTA, ROBINSON, KANE, L. WILLIAMS,
CAPPELLETTI, DILLON, MUTH, FARRY AND COMITTA,
FEBRUARY 21, 2023
SENATOR PITTMAN, RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS
AMENDED, OCTOBER 8, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), entitled "An
act defining the liability of an employer to pay damages for
injuries received by an employe in the course of employment;
establishing an elective schedule of compensation; providing
procedure for the determination of liability and compensation
thereunder; and prescribing penalties," in interpretation and
definitions, further providing for definitions; and, in
liability and compensation, providing for compensation for
post-traumatic stress injury.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 109 of the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736,
No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, is amended by
adding definitions to read:
Section 109. In addition to the definitions set forth in
this article, the following words and phrases when used in this
act shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless
the context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"First responder" means any of the following public servants:
