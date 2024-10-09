Global Smart Homes Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Smart Homes Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart homes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $107.52 billion in 2023 to $129.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer awareness and demand, home automation for energy efficiency, advancements in voice assistants, security and surveillance concerns, interoperability challenges, entertainment and home theater integration.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Smart Homes Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The smart homes global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $269.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to customization and personalization, edge computing for local processing, health and wellness monitoring, enhanced security features, focus on sustainability, multi-modal interfaces. Major trends in the forecast period include integration of voice assistants, expansion of iot devices and connectivity, smart home security solutions, energy management and sustainability, focus on interoperability and standards, enhanced connectivity with 5g technology, smart home appliances and kitchen gadgets.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Smart Homes Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Smart Homes Market

The growing adoption of smart devices is expected to propel the growth of the smart home market. Smart devices are defined as the objects used in everyday life, that is made intelligent through advanced computing techniques such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, that are networked to form the internet of things. These smart home devices can be interconnected and accessed through laptops, smartphones, tablets, or others.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

Which Market Players Are Steering the Smart Homes Market Growth?

Key players in the smart homes market include Honeywell International Inc., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Johnson Controls International plc, Schneider Electric SE, United Technologies Corporation, Amazon. com Inc., Apple Inc., Google LLC, ADT Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., ABB Ltd, Sony Group Corporation, Control4 Corporation, Comcast Corporation, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Legrand SA, Smart home Inc., General Electric Company, Ingersoll Rand plc, Xiaomi Corporation, Ooma Inc., Delta Controls Inc., Axis Communications AB, Crestron Electronics Inc., SimpliSafe Inc., Armorax Corporation, Canary Connect Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Smart Homes Market?

Technological advancements are shaping the smart homes market. Technological advancement is defined as a discovery of knowledge that advances technology and provides enhanced products to the customers. New technologies such as IoT are used to provide comfort and reliability to the users.

How Is The Global Smart Homes Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Lighting Control, Security And Access Control, Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control, Entertainment Control And Other Controls, Smart Speaker, Home Healthcare, Smart Kitchen, Home Appliances, Smart Furniture

2) By Software And Services: Behavioural, Proactive

3) By Sales Channel: Direct, Indirect

4) By Technology: Wireless Technology, Cellular Network Technology

5) By Standards And Protocols: Wireless Protocols, Wired Protocols, Hybrid Protocols

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Smart Homes Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the smart homes global market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the smart homes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Smart Homes Market Definition

Smart homes are defined as a system that connects with the appliances in the house for automating various tasks. Smart homes offer homeowners comfort, security, energy efficiency, and convenience by allowing them to control their smart devices. They are remotely controlled through a smart home app on the smartphone or various other networked devices.

Smart Homes Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global smart homes market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Smart Homes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on smart homes market size, smart homes market drivers and trends, smart homes market major players and smart homes market growth across geographies. This smart homes market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

