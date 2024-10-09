Streaming Analytics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Streaming Analytics Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The streaming analytics market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $83.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The streaming analytics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $21.82 billion in 2023 to $28.19 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to real-time data processing, increased data volumes, demand for actionable insights, growth of iot devices, advanced analytics adoption.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Streaming Analytics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The streaming analytics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $83.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to edge computing integration, ai and machine learning in streaming analytics, cloud-native streaming platforms, expansion of 5g networks, cybersecurity concerns and solutions. Major trends in the forecast period include event-driven architecture, integration of streaming analytics with business intelligence, multi-cloud deployment models, focus on anomaly detection, streaming analytics for customer experience optimization.

Growth Driver Of The Streaming Analytics Market

The growing usage of cloud technology is expected to propel the growth of the streaming analytics market going forward. Cloud technology, or cloud computing, is a method of delivering computing services over the internet. It allows users to access storage, files, software, and servers through their internet-connected devices. Cloud technology boosts the market by providing a scalable and efficient infrastructure for processing and analyzing large volumes of data in real-time.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Streaming Analytics Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., Software AG, Striim Inc., Impetus Technologies Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Informatica Inc., Guavus Inc., Google LLC, Cloudera Inc., Conviva Inc., Intel Corporation, SQLstream Inc., Teradata Corporation, Iguazio Ltd., Axonize Ltd., Adobe Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Mphasis Limited, INTECO Group, WSO2 Inc., EsperTech Inc., Materialize Inc., StarTree Inc., Crosser Technologies AB, Quix Inc., Lenses. io Ltd.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Streaming Analytics Market Overview?

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Major companies operating in the streaming analytics sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

How Is The Global Streaming Analytics Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Software, Service

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Organisation size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Sized Enterprises

4) By Industry Vertical: BFSI, IT And Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Retail And E-Commerce, Media And Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy And Utilities, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Streaming Analytics Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Streaming Analytics Market Definition

Streaming analytics is the processing and analysis of data records continuously rather than in batches. It allows the setting up of real-time analytics computations on data streaming and also provides language integration with quick and appropriate time-sensitive processing.

Streaming Analytics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global streaming analytics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Streaming Analytics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on streaming analytics market size, streaming analytics drivers and trends and streaming analytics market growth across geographies. This streaming analytics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

