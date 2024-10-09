Sports Composites Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Sports Composites Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Sports Composites Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The sports composites market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sports composites market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.54 billion in 2023 to $3.81 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to weight reduction, high strength-to-weight ratio, increased sports participation.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Sports Composites Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The sports composites market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for carbon fiber composites, focus on sustainability, emerging sports trends, increasing sports investment. Major trends in the forecast period include material advancements, customization, innovative manufacturing technologies.

Growth Driver Of The Sports Composites Market

The rising sports industry is expected to propel the growth of the sports composites market going forward. The sports industry refers to an industry in which people, activities, and organizations are involved in producing, facilitating, promoting, or organizing any activities that are focused on sports. Sports composites are used to make lightweight sports equipment.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Sports Composites Market Share?

Key players in the sports composites market include Fischer Sports GmbH, Callaway legally Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., Skis Rossignol S. A., Rockman Cycles limited, Rock West Composites Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc., Jarden Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Exel Composites Oyj, EPSILON Composite SA, Du Pont De Nemours Inc., Dexcraft Sp. z o. o., Composite Technology Development Inc., Composite Horizons LLC, Composite Engineering Inc., Composite Advantage LLC, Celanese Corporation, Carbon Composites e. V., Amer Sports, ALDILA Inc., Fiberon LLC,True Temper Sports, Toray Industries Inc., Topkey Corporation, Teijin Limited, SGL Carbon Pvt. Ltd., ProKennex, Newell Brands Inc., Hexion Inc., Fujikura Composites Inc.,

What Are The Dominant Trends In Sports Composites Market Growth?

Product innovation have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the sports composite market. Major companies operating in the sports composites sector are focused on introducing new products to sustain their position.

How Is The Global Sports Composites Market Segmented?

1) By Fiber: Carbon, Glass, Other Fibers

2) By Resin Type: Epoxy, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Polypropylene

3) By Application: Golf Sticks, Rackets, Bicycles, Hockey Sticks, Skis and Snowboards

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Sports Composites Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Sports Composites Market Definition

Sports composites are fibers that are used to improve the strength of sports equipment, decrease its weight, and reduce its cost. Composites reduce the weight of the helmet that protects motorcyclists. They are used to upgrade sports equipment and protect athletes from injury.

Sports Composites Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global sports composites market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Sports Composites Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sports composites market size, sports composites drivers and trends, sports composites major players and sports composites market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

