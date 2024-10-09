Harriet Tinka, Renowned Transformational Speaker Recognized as Empowered Woman of The Year by IOFP

Harriet Tinka International Order of Fantastic Professionals

Tinka exemplifies the International Order of Fantastic Professionals' tagline, "Where Quality Matters and Expertise Counts."

Harriet Tinka is a beacon of inspiration and a visionary leader; we are excited about celebrating her remarkable achievements at our gala.” — Dr. Allen Lycka

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harriet Tinka, a distinguished Chartered Professional Accountant, bestselling author, and transformational speaker, has been honored as the Empowered Woman of The Year by the International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) . The founder and CEO of EmpoweredMe Inc., Harriet Tinka, has dedicated her life to empowering individuals to recognize and embrace their inherent worth. Through her coaching sessions and workshops, she has inspired and transformed the lives of over 50,000 people globally. Harriet’s journey of overcoming personal adversity, including surviving domestic violence and kidnapping, has fueled her passion for helping others unlock their potential. Harriet is a globally recognized speaker who captivates audiences with her powerful stories of resilience and transformation. Her published works, including the bestselling " The Secrets to Living a Fantastic Life ," co-authored with Dr. Allen Lycka, serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for those seeking personal growth and fulfillment.This recognition highlights Harriet's extraordinary leadership, dedication, and significant personal and professional development contributions to the world. Membership in the IOFP is a distinguished honor, with only an elite few in different industries chosen for this recognition. Honorees are selected based on their professional achievements, academic excellence, leadership qualities, career longevity, affiliations, and community contributions. Harriet will be celebrated alongside other honorees at the IOFP annual awards gala in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada."I am excited to have been selected and honored for my accomplishments in the industries I serve; I look forward to celebrating with colleagues and meeting other like-minded professionals," said Harriet Tinka, founder and CEO of EmpoweredMe Inc.Harriet’s influence extends beyond speaking and writing. Her Signature Program™, "The Power of Twelve," is a transformative initiative designed to bridge the gaps in personal and professional development, empowering individuals to achieve their goals and live extraordinary lives.In recognition of her exceptional contributions, Harriet has been honored with numerous awards, including the Global Woman of Vision and YWCA Women of Distinction. She will also be featured in FIP Magazine and honored at the upcoming IOFP annual gala in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada."Harriet Tinka is a beacon of inspiration and a visionary leader; we are excited about celebrating her remarkable achievements at our gala," stated Dr. Allen Lycka, president and CEO of the International Order of Fantastic Professionals.Harriet credits her success to her resilience, strong work ethic, and mentor support. She remains committed to empowering others to overcome challenges and achieve their full potential.For more information, visit her LinkedIn profile or website:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/harriet-tinka Website: https://www.empoweredme.ca ________________________________________The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is a prestigious global networking organization that selects the world’s most exceptional professionals across various industries. These top-tier professionals have opportunities to collaborate, exchange ideas, serve as keynote speakers, and influence others within their fields. Membership is highly exclusive, available only by invitation from the President or nomination by a distinguished honorary member, followed by a thorough vetting process.IOFP is dedicated to recognizing and elevating the most distinguished professionals worldwide, helping them build powerful personal brands. As a unique networking organization, IOFP carefully curates its membership to connect the best of the best, fostering an exclusive community of top professionals.For more information on IOFP, please visit: www.fantasticprofessionals.com Primary contact: Tami McCalla, Director of Operations at tami@fantasticprofessionals.comFor media inquiries, contact: Lynette Hoy at lynette@firetalkerpr.com or lynette@fantasticprofessionals.com

