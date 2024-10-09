CBP Continues Response to Hurricane Helene in North Carolina; Finalizes Preparations for Hurricane Milton Approaching Florida

MIAMI — As U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) continues responding to Hurricane Helene missions in North Carolina, the agency is also making final preparations for Hurricane Milton as it continues to gain strength in the Gulf of Mexico.

CBP continues to monitor Hurricane Milton as it barrels down on Florida.

During these events, CBP activates a Lead Field Coordinator (LFC) to coordinate all of CBP’s essential operations within the impacted region. CBP’s highest priorities are to conduct lifesaving and life-sustaining activities, the safe evacuation of people leaving the impacted area, the maintenance of public order, the prevention of the loss of property to the extent possible, and the speedy recovery of the region.

“As the nation’s largest law enforcement agency, Customs and Border Protection has deeply rooted local, state, and federal partnerships and we contribute many specialized capabilities that uniquely position CBP as a vital component of disaster response operations,” said Carlos Martel, CBP’s Lead Field Coordinator and Director of Field Operations for the Miami-Tampa Field Office. “Our foremost concern is for the health and safety of all those living in harm’s way, including our selfless front-line federal officers and agents.”

In preparation, CBP has ordered Ports of Entry in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina to take preemptive action to protect employees, safeguard assets, and pre-deploy resources to support post-storm lifesaving and recovery efforts.

Once Hurricane Milton passes, CBP will initiate an employee accountability and facility assessments, and lead CBP’s participation in coordinated federal, state, and local lifesaving efforts and recovery operations.

CBP continues to support FEMA’s urban search and rescue efforts in Western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene.

CBP personnel across Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas are working closely with a far-reaching network of federal and state emergency management agencies. CBP remains in constant communication with our airport and seaport stakeholders and will continue to conduct essential travel and trade operations until those airports and seaports suspend operations.

Residents in the path of Hurricane Milton should closely monitor local news media for forecast updates, and heed safety messaging and evacuation orders directed by local and state officials. In addition, follow @FLSERT and @femaregion4 on X, formerly known as Twitter, for information to prepare for and recover from Hurricane Milton's impacts.

CBP's U.S. Border Patrol (USBP), Air and Marine Operations (AMO), and Office of Field Operations (OFO) agents and officers deploy during major disasters providing specialized expertise and equipment—and helping those in need.

During hurricanes, CBP strategically pre-positions AMO aircraft and vessel crews, USBP Special Operations Group agents, which includes Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue teams (BORSTAR), and OFO Special Response Teams and Disaster Assistance Response Teams. CBP personnel will be ready to conduct search and rescue operations, conduct aerial damage assessments for local and state response authorities, and to assist employees and their families in the region as soon as it is safe to do so.

Media can download original CBP imagery through the following links.