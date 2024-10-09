Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Size Set to Soar, Projected to Reach USD 18.9 Billion by 2032

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is expanding rapidly due to developments in e-commerce, the increase in need for autonomous systems, and surge in demand for automation solutions among several industrial sectors. On the other hand, adoption of Industry 4.0 In warehousing and logistics, technological advancements in the development of latest autonomous mobile robots and higher demand for warehouse automation from emerging countries will provide lucrative opportunities of growth throughout the forecast timeframe.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16218 Autonomous mobile robots operate without human supervision and use sensors to perform different industrial operations such as picking & place, transporting objects, and others. Autonomous mobile robots with artificial intelligence (AI) and the ability to carry out operations with minimal human interaction are being developed and deployed across the globe.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐎𝐌𝐑𝐎𝐍 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐈𝐀𝐌 𝐑𝐎𝐁𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐒, 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐲𝐧𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐲𝐨 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐊𝐔𝐊𝐀 𝐀𝐆, 𝐆𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐩𝐥𝐮𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝.The report offers an in-depth analysis of key players in the global autonomous mobile robot market . These companies have implemented strategies such as introducing new products to augment their market share and uphold dominant positions across various regions.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e1e841cc9c039f20c2c23f867cc6864b Under the end-user category, the warehouse or distribution center segment grabbed the lion’s share of more than half of the overall market revenue in 2021 and is projected to continue its dominance from 2022 to 2032. The same segment would manifest the fastest growth of 22.4% throughout the forecast timeframe. The segment is driven by persistent technological advancements to enhance the efficiency of distributing centers or warehouses.The rise in expenditure by countries such as China and Japan in Asia-Pacific for the country’s robotics sector and the increase in the adoption of autonomous systems in industrial and commercial sectors fuel the market growth. For instance, in November 2021, GEODIS, a logistics firm, announced the installation of autonomous mobile robots from Geek+, a global technology company specializing in smart logistics using advanced robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), at its Yuen Long Warehouse Distribution Centre (YLDC) in Hong Kong, SAR China. In addition, minimal human intervention, greater efficiency, and improved safety offered by autonomous mobile robots are some key factors for the market growth. A large opportunity for the market is noticed in the commercial sector as these autonomous robots are yet to appreciably tap demand for construction, mining, agriculture, and others.By type, the goods to person picking robots segment garnered the largest revenue of more than half of the global autonomous mobile robot market in 2021 and is estimated to rule the roost from 2022 to 2032. This is because robots designed for efficient person-to-goods picking help enhance labor efficiency, throughput, and productivity by minimizing unproductive walking and searching time. The unmanned serial vehicles segment, on the other hand, would display the highest CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing use of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) in warehouses in past decades. Large warehouses are elevating their efficiency through increased investments in automation and robotics, thereby contributing to the expansion of the market. The utilization of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for warehouse automation is enabled by the integration of cutting-edge scanning technologies, QR codes, barcodes, artificial intelligence (AI), and radio frequency identification (RFID) systems.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A16218 Significant factors boosting the growth of the global autonomous mobile robots market include growing application of autonomous robots in various industrial sectors, growth in e-commerce, high efficiency of autonomous mobile robots leading to improved industrial productivity, and rise in demand for autonomous systems. However, high-cost associated with the implementation of autonomous mobile robots and interruptions in bandwidth and application areas hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, the emergence of Industry 4.0 In logistics and warehousing, and greater demand for warehouse automation from emerging countries are factors expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.To boost competitiveness, an increasing number of manufacturers are adopting autonomous mobile robots to optimize product manufacturing processes. Use of autonomous mobile robots results in greater speed and reliability to reduce operation time and enhance throughput. In addition, autonomous robots optimize sorting, picking, and storage times, decrease the frequency of inventory checks, boost worker productivity, and provide labor and utilization stability. In January 2021, PULSE Systems Inc. entered into a partnership with OTTO Motor, to carry out one of the world's first large-scale deployments of autonomous mobile robots for materials handling in manufacturing.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16218 Several factors, including the need for increased productivity and efficiency, lower labor costs, and rising demand for automation in industries such as automotive and electronics, are driving the adoption of autonomous mobile robots across the world. Reduction in human error and demand for automation processes are factors that are expected to drive the autonomous mobile robot market in the region during the forecast period.

