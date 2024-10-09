David Anderson of Wasilla Sentenced to 85 Years to Serve for Kidnapping, Sexual Assault and Sexual Abuse of a Minor

October 8, 2024

(Palmer, AK) â€“ Yesterday, Superior Court John Cagle sentenced David Anderson, 51, to a composite 95 years in jail with 10 years suspended for a 85-year total term of active imprisonment, 20 years of supervised probation, and sex offender registration and treatment.

Anderson previously pleaded guilty to Kidnapping, Sexual Assault in the First Degree, and Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree. Anderson, a registered sex offender, abducted a 14-year-old girl from her bus stop in Wasilla. Anderson duct-taped the girl’s wrists, covered her head with a blanket, and drove the girl to a secluded area, where he sexually assaulted her.

Judge Cagle called the case “outrageous” and exactly why parents are fearful of letting their kids go to school alone. He described it as a “forcible rape” of a young girl. Anderson had previously been convicted of sexual assault and had completed sex offender treatment. Judge Cagle found isolation to be the primary sentencing factor.

The case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers and the Federal Bureau of Investigations, with assistance from the FBI’s Joint Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team

