2ONE 尼古丁袋銷售商 2ONE Labs 和 Performance Plus Marketing 在「Zone」商標侵權案中指控 Imperial Brands 欺詐並要求賠償損失

洛杉磯, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 在一宗指控全球大型跨國煙草公司之一欺詐的案件中，2ONE Labs 和 Performance Plus Marketing 就 Imperial Brand 附屬公司 Zone 的尼古丁袋商標發起商標侵權訴訟及申請臨時禁令。



該訴訟指控 Imperial 的 Zone 產品侵犯了 2ONE® 無煙尼古丁袋品牌，並稱這是故意的侵權行為。 除了要求賠償外，2ONE® 還要求撤銷 Imperial 的 Zone 商標。

在過去五年中，2ONE® 品牌一直在美國透過數千間便利店、獨立雜貨店和煙草店持續向成年消費者推廣和銷售產品。 儘管如此，Imperial Brands 在 2024 年推出了一系列名稱相似的「Zone」品牌產品，令人混淆。

該訴訟指控 Imperial Brands 提供虛假陳述，聲稱其商標在商業上的使用時間比實際情況早得多。 該訴訟還指控這些虛假陳述導致 Zone 獲得一個欺詐性的商標。

2ONE Labs 創始人兼合夥人 Vincent Schuman表示：「自從 Imperial 在 2024 年推出 Zone 品牌以來，我們已多次發現消費者有所混淆。我們將毫不妥協地對抗這種明目張膽的侵權行為，無論對方有多強大亦然。」

原告尋求撤銷被告的商標，並要求支付所有利潤和懲罰性賠償。 此案件（編號 2:24-cv-08124）正由加州中央地區美國地區法院審理，案件名稱為 2ONE Labs, Inc., and Performance Plus Marketing, Inc. vs. ITG Brands, LLC and Imperial Tobacco Limited。

關於 2ONE Labs：2ONE Labs 由美國 TFN® 合成尼古丁的開發者創立，是為成年消費者提供優質尼古丁袋的重要創新者。

有關查詢，請聯絡：press@21pouches.com

