KDHE Joins Broad Effort to Observe National Disability Employment Awareness Month

October is National Disability Employment Awareness month, a time to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many contributions of workers with disabilities. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is dedicated to fostering employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities, while helping participants gain and maintain meaningful employment.

“KDHE is proud to recognize and honor the contributions that individuals living with disabilities are making in our state.” KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek said. “Like other populations, those with disabilities make up a wonderfully diverse group of individuals. KDHE is providing important resources and programs to help ensure everyone has the ability to earn more, save more and achieve their career goals.”

Supports and Training for Employing People Successfully (STEPS) is part of KDHE’s Working Healthy program and allows Kansas residents who have a permanent disability to work and keep their health care. STEPS is available to help people with disabilities, who are motivated to seek, obtain and maintain employment, by providing supportive services.

Work Opportunities Reward Kansans (WORK), also a part of Working Healthy, allows Kansas residents who have a permanent disability to work and keep their health care. WORK is available to individuals who need personal assistance services to live and work in their communities. WORK services are provided at no cost to the participant.

“These programs are voluntary,” KDHE Working Healthy Senior Manager Billie Crawshaw said. “By offering benefits counseling, it allows individuals with disabilities to make an informed decision about whether or not these programs meet their needs and goals.”

Employers who are interested in becoming a provider or who would like a presentation about the STEPS program are encouraged to reach out to Erin Sanders-Hahs. For the WORK program, contact Sherry Marney.

More information on Working Healthy can be found here.

