ACHI Health Policy Director Discusses Arkansas Health Issues in the News

ACHI Health Policy Director Craig Wilson appeared as a guest on the Sunday, Oct. 6, episode of “Talk Business & Politics” to discuss Arkansas health-related issues in the news with host Roby Brock. The conversation included the state’s crackdown on pharmacy benefit managers, the evolving role of private equity ownership in health care, and Arkansas maternal health.

