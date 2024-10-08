Ship Thrifty US Soldier Holding Box with Shipping Label Holiday Package

FOREST LAKE, MN, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the busy holiday season approaches, Ship Thrifty, a leading provider of shipping solutions , is encouraging customers to plan ahead to ensure their packages arrive on time. To help customers avoid delays, Ship Thrifty has released the 2024 Holiday Shipping Deadlines for both domestic and military shipments, covering services offered by USPS, FedEx, and UPS.For those sending packages to military service members, the USPS Ground Advantage deadline for shipments to APO, FPO, and DPO addresses is Wednesday, November 4th. Priority Mail and First Class Mail, including cards and letters, must be sent by Monday, December 9th, to reach their destination on time. Priority Mail Express for military destinations, where available, has a final shipping deadline of Monday, December 16th, but this service is not available for AE Zip Code 093. Customers shipping to military locations are advised to account for possible variations in delivery times, as actual arrival dates depend on the origin and destination of the shipment.For domestic U.S. shipments, USPS Ground Advantage has a deadline of Wednesday, December 18th, with an earlier cut-off of December 16th for Alaska and Hawaii. First Class Mail, including cards and letters, must be shipped by Wednesday, December 18th, while Priority Mail has a cut-off date of Thursday, December 19th. For last-minute shipping, Priority Mail Express is available until Saturday, December 21st, with the Alaska and Hawaii deadline being Friday, December 20th.Customers shipping with FedEx have a variety of options depending on how quickly packages need to arrive. FedEx Ground and Home Delivery shipments must be sent by Friday, December 13th. The cut-off date for FedEx 2Day shipments is Friday, December 20th. For FedEx Express Saver, the final deadline is Thursday, December 19th, while the cut-off for FedEx Overnight shipments is Monday, December 23rd, before the shipping cut-off time.UPS also offers several shipping services with key deadlines. Customers using UPS Ground can check specific cut-off dates by visiting ups.com/ctc. For UPS 2Day Air, packages must be shipped by Friday, December 20th, while the cut-off for UPS 3-Day Select is Thursday, December 19th. UPS Next Day Air shipments must be sent by Monday, December 23rd, before the cut-off time.Ship Thrifty is advising all customers to ship as early as possible to avoid potential delays during this busy time of year. With the provided deadlines, customers can confidently choose the right shipping option to ensure their holiday gifts and packages reach their destinations on time.For more information on the 2024 shipping deadlines and tips please visit this Ship Thrifty Resource Article About ShipThrifty:Ship Thrifty is a trusted online shipping solutions provider, specializing in discounted rates and streamlined services for military families, businesses, and individuals. Whether shipping care packages to military personnel or ensuring holiday gifts reach loved ones, Ship Thrifty simplifies the shipping process with reliable, affordable options.

