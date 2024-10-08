H.R. 8068, Stop the Baseline Bloat Act of 2024

H.R. 8068 would amend the Balanced Budget and Emergency Deficit Control Act of 1985 to change how the discretionary spending baseline is projected in the baseline. Under the bill, budgetary resources designated as an emergency requirement or provided in supplemental appropriation laws would no longer be projected in the discretionary spending baseline in subsequent years.

