Monthly Budget Review: September 2024

The federal budget deficit was $1.8 trillion in fiscal year 2024, the Congressional Budget Office estimates. The estimated deficit for 2024 was $139 billion more than the shortfall recorded during fiscal year 2023. Revenues increased by an estimated $479 billion (or 11 percent). Revenues in all major categories, but notably individual income taxes, were greater than they were in fiscal year 2023. Outlays rose by an estimated $617 billion (or 10 percent). The largest increase in outlays was for education ($308 billion). Net outlays for interest on the public debt rose by $240 billion to total $950 billion.

The deficit that CBO now estimates for 2024 is $81 billion (or 4 percent) smaller than the shortfall estimated in its most recent baseline projections, which were published in June. Revenues and outlays alike were within 1 percent of those projections. Revenues were slightly higher and outlays slightly lower, which contributed to a smaller deficit than CBO had projected.

Outlays in fiscal years 2023 and 2024 were affected because October 1 (the first day of fiscal years 2023 and 2024, respectively) fell on a weekend. As a result, certain payments were shifted into the prior fiscal year—$63 billion from 2023 into 2022 and $72 billion from 2024 into 2023. If not for those shifts, the deficit in 2024 would have been 13 percent larger—instead of 8 percent larger—than it was in 2023.

Last year’s deficit of $1.7 trillion would have been larger if not for the recording of budgetary effects related to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn a plan the Administration announced in 2022 to cancel many borrowers’ outstanding student loans. If those effects, and the effects of timing shifts, were excluded for fiscal year 2023, the deficit for that year would have been $2.0 trillion instead of $1.7 trillion. Thus, without the savings related to the unwinding of the proposed debt cancellation (and excluding the effects of timing shifts), CBO estimates that the federal deficit would have been lower by $110 billion in 2024 than it was in 2023.