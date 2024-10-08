Global Pharma Selects Kneat to Digitize Computer System Validation

LIMERICK, Ireland, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) (OTC: KSIOF), a leader in digitizing validation and quality processes, is pleased to announce that a global pharmaceutical company has signed a three-year Master Services Agreement with Kneat to digitize its validation processes.



Headquartered in Germany with over 11,000 employees across more than a dozen facilities, the company is a trusted maker of household consumer health care brands and generic and specialty pharmaceuticals for customers in over 120 countries. The company selected Kneat as their corporate solution after a comprehensive evaluation process. The company’s goal is to enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and compliance of complex validation processes across its global operations, starting with Computer System Validation (CSV).

“This announcement further demonstrates Kneat’s leadership position across the full Validation spectrum,” said Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Kneat. “We look forward to supporting this company to achieve harmonization for all their validation processes on a single platform.”

About Kneat

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. We lead the industry in customer satisfaction with an unblemished record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end. Kneat Gx is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified, fully validated, and 21 CFR Part 11/Annex 11 compliant. Multiple independent customer studies show a 40% or more reduction in validation cycle times, nearly 20% faster speed to market, and 80% reduced changeover time.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented constitutes “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the relationship between Kneat and the customer, Kneat’s business development activities, the use and implementation timelines of Kneat’s software within the customer’s validation processes, the ability and intent of the customer to scale the use of Kneat’s software within the customer’s organization and the compliance of Kneat’s platform under regulatory audit and inspection. While such forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as stated in this release, in good faith and believed by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, given that they involve risks and uncertainties.

Kneat does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investor’s own risk.

