Element to Announce Q3 2024 Results and Host Conference Call on November 14, 2024

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), the largest publicly traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, will hold its Q3 2024 results conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Element’s financial results for the period will be issued after market close on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 and will be available on the Company’s website at elementfleet.com/investor-relations/public-disclosures.

The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024
Call Time: 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Webcast:   www.elementfleet.com/thirdquarter2024 
Telephone:   Click here to join the call most efficiently,
or dial one of the following numbers to speak with an operator:
  Canada/USA toll-free: 1-844-763-8274
  International: +1-647-484-8814

The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for three months thereafter. A taped recording of the conference call may be accessed through December 14, 2024 by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (Canada Toll Free) or 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll) and entering the access code 8023973.

About Element Fleet Management Corp.

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest publicly traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, providing the full range of fleet services and solutions to a growing base of loyal, world-class clients – corporations, governments, and not-for-profits – across North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Element’s services address every aspect of clients’ fleet requirements, from vehicle acquisition, maintenance, accidents and remarketing, to integrating EVs and managing the complexity of gradual fleet electrification. Clients benefit from Element’s expertise as one of the largest fleet solutions providers in its markets, offering economies of scale and insight used to reduce fleet operating costs and improve productivity and performance. For more information, visit elementfleet.com/investor-relations.


Contact:

Rocco Colella        
Director, Investor Relations         
(437) 349-3796
rcolella@elementcorp.com

