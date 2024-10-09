NEW DOCUSERIES ‘THIS IS INDIAN COUNTRY’ RECEIVES NOMINATION FOR AWARDS AT MIPCOM CANNES

The 12-episode docuseries about the rich, resilient and sophisticated culture of The First People was nominated for MIPCOM CANNES 2024 Diversify TV Awards

RINCON INDIAN RESERVATION, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Native American filmmaker and entrepreneur Ruth-Ann Thorn is honored to announce her docuseries, “THIS IS INDIAN COUNTRY,” has received a nomination for MIPCOM CANNES’ 2024 Diversify TV Awards . The awards are the only of its kind to recognize the promotion of Diversity and Inclusion in television internationally. This year, the awards committee received submissions from 29 countries with 24 nominees to compete in eight categories. THIS IS INDIAN COUNTRY was nominated for the best non-scripted series for Representation of Race and Ethnicity with just two others. The winner of each category will be announced at the world-renowned Palais des Festivals in Cannes on Tuesday 22 October.Speaking at the nominations announcement, “Lucy Smith, Director of MIPCOM CANNES and MIPJUNIOR said “The Diversify TV Awards is for everyone looking for fresh stories that break the mould. Our expert jury surveys the world and selects the best content over the last year that exemplifies inclusivity and representation from diverse communities and characters spanning nearly 30 countries. Now in its 8th edition, the MIPCOM CANNES Diversify TV Awards continues to break ground and break barriers.”“THIS IS INDIAN COUNTRY” offers an unfiltered lens of what the Native American experience is and has been since one of the largest genocides in centuries. The riveting and raw 12-episode docuseries delves into the multifaceted, diverse and exquisite cultures of the First People, from vibrant cities to expansive and rural reservations. Through interviews and storytelling, it provides an immersive journey through many communities—diving into the traditions, talents, truths and wisdom that have thrived for more than 23,000 years. It is an inquisitive, revealing and honest look into Native American culture, history and land that shifts the narrative history of America as many know it.“As a Native Woman and filmmaker, I saw a groundbreaking opportunity in ‘THIS IS INDIAN COUNTRY’ to redefine the common perceptions and misconceptions of Native Americans. I wanted to provide viewers with an opportunity to engage in lessons of true resilience, cultural preservation, remarkable creativity, and the intrinsic fabric of native land that resides under all our feet. It was important to me that the series share the stories of the survivors of the original people in their own voices,” said the docuseries director, producer, and host Ruth-Ann Thorn.About the filmmaker and castA filmmaker, art dealer, entrepreneur, writer and owner of N8iV Beauty, a skincare line focused on indigenous plant wisdom, and an enrolled tribal member of the Rincon band of Luiseño Indians, Thorn helps amplify the incredible voices of individuals in tribal nations across the U.S. She worked with countless individuals in “THIS IS INDIAN COUNTRY” to tell a deeper, larger story. Episodes feature renowned indigenous personalities, including actors Zahn McClaron (“Reservation Dogs,” “Fargo,” “Westworld,” “Dark Winds,” “Longmire) and Tantoo Cardinal (“Dances with Wolves,” “Legends of the Fall,” “Killers of the Flower Moon”); musician Jaime Gomez, known as “Taboo” from The Black Eyed Peas; James Beard Award-winning chef Sean Sherman; supermodel Quanna Rose Chasing Horse; and countless others, both in and out of the public eye – reflecting the perseverance and beauty of indigenous culture.The first season of "THIS IS INDIAN COUNTRY," premiered in fall 2024. The Diversify TV Awards will be held on the second day of the forthcoming 40th International Co-Production & Entertainment Content Market (21-24 October) in Cannes.Learn more about “THIS IS INDIAN COUNTRY,” and find out how to watch, visit ThisIsIndianCountry.com To learn more about the Diversify TV Awards at MIPCOM CANNES, visit their website # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about “THIS IS INDIAN COUNTRY” and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

