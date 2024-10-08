ENCER Now Available on Amazon: A Game-Changer in Relief from Fatigue Related to Cancer Treatment

Dr. Yakov Freed, developer of ENCER

DOVER, Del., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENCER, the groundbreaking homeopathic remedy designed to provide relief from fatigue associated with cancer treatment, is now available for purchase on Amazon . This major development expands access to a life-changing option for those suffering from fatigue related to cancer treatment.

Fatigue from Cancer Treatment: A Growing Global Challenge

Fatigue related to cancer treatment is one of the most common side effects, impacting about 90% of cancer patients during their treatment. Fatigue related to cancer treatment is an overwhelming exhaustion that may not be improved with rest alone. With over 1.9 million cancer diagnoses in the U.S. alone in 2023 and WHO projections showing that 1 in 5 people globally will develop cancer in their lifetime, the need for compassionate, effective solutions is urgent.

ENCER offers a new hope. Developed by Dr. Yakov Freed, a leader in homeopathic medicine, ENCER has been meticulously crafted to work in harmony with the body’s natural healing processes, restoring vitality and energy to patients. Encer is manufactured in the USA using globally sourced ingredients,- in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility, and offers a reliable and holistic approach to fatigue relief.

A Personal Story Behind ENCER

Dr. Freed’s journey to developing ENCER began in 2009 when his father underwent treatment for prostate cancer. Experiencing firsthand the effects of fatigue related to cancer treatment, Dr. Freed sought a solution that would provide relief without adding further strain on patients’ bodies. After years of research and collaboration with institutions like Sheba Medical Center, ENCER was born, offering an approach that integrates seamlessly with both traditional oncology treatments and complementary therapies.

“Innovation is at the core of everything we do at ENCER,” said Dr. Freed. “We are committed to developing products that not only relieve symptoms but also enhance the overall quality of life for cancer patients.”

Real Results, Real People

Patients like Amanda Butler , a fitness instructor battling breast cancer, have reported remarkable improvements. “Since I started using ENCER, I wake up feeling recharged and able to get through my day without that heavy sense of fatigue weighing me down,” Butler shared. Her story echoes the experiences of many others who have seen a transformation in their energy levels and overall well-being.

A Patient-Centered Approach

ENCER's launch on Amazon signals a shift toward more patient-centered care. As the health industry increasingly embraces holistic and integrative medicine, ENCER’s approach to fatigue related to cancer treatment is perfectly timed. The remedy fits within the growing demand for personalized care, focusing on alleviating not just physical symptoms but also supporting emotional and psychological well-being, key aspects often overlooked in cancer treatment.

What Sets ENCER Apart?

Holistic Healing : Works in harmony with the body’s natural healing processes.

: Works in harmony with the body’s natural healing processes. FDA-Registered Facility : Manufactured in the U.S. using globally sourced ingredients under strict quality guidelines.

: Manufactured in the U.S. using globally sourced ingredients under strict quality guidelines. Immediate Availability: Now easily accessible on Amazon.



The Future of Relief from Fatigue Related to Cancer Treatment

ENCER’s Amazon launch is only the beginning. With fatigue related to cancer treatment affecting millions of people worldwide, ENCER is dedicated to continuous innovation and expanding its reach. The company aims to further integrate its product into the standard of care for cancer patients, ensuring that those struggling with fatigue have access to effective relief.

About ENCER

ENCER is a homeopathic remedy specifically formulated to relieve fatigue associated with cancer treatment. By activating the body’s natural healing processes, ENCER helps patients regain their energy and improve their quality of life. Developed by Dr. Yakov Freed and his team, ENCER is under FDA-registered facility and adheres to the highest standards of safety and efficacy.

