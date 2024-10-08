Submit Release
News Search

There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,047 in the last 365 days.

HBT Financial, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on October 21, 2024

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Monday, October 21, 2024. A copy of the press release announcing the third quarter 2024 financial results and an investor presentation will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.hbtfinancial.com.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT Financial provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services to consumers, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Illinois and eastern Iowa through 66 full-service branches. As of June 30, 2024, HBT Financial had total assets of $5.0 billion, total loans of $3.4 billion, and total deposits of $4.3 billion.

CONTACT:
Peter Chapman
HBTIR@hbtbank.com
(309) 664-4556


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HBT Financial, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on October 21, 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more