Interpublic Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release

New York, NY, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that it will release earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on the morning of October 22, 2024. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.

To join the conference call, please call (888) 469-2039. Outside the United States, please call (517) 308-9365. The participant passcode is 3446894. The call will be available live on the company’s website, www.interpublic.com .

The conference call will be recorded and available for 30 days by calling (866) 363-1835 followed by the passcode 35595. Outside the United States, please call (203) 369-0200 followed by the passcode 35595. The call will also be archived and available in the investor relations section of the company’s website.

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) ( www.interpublic.com ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.89 billion in 2023.





Tom Cunningham

(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne

(212) 704-1439

