Omaha to Host Leadership Summit for More Than 200 Women Dedicated to Empowering Youth, Addressing Social Inequities

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, Hilton Omaha will become a vibrant hub for leadership, innovation and community service as Central Area of The Links, Incorporated hosts its Leadership Summit.

More than 200 distinguished women from across the region will gather for the highly anticipated event, which promises a unique blend of professional development and a hands-on STEM-focused community initiative designed to empower the next generation. The summit, themed “Mastering The Playbook: Strategies for Excellent Leadership,” will bring together women leaders who are dedicated to sharpening their leadership skills and making a lasting impact in their communities. Attendees will engage in a series of workshops and discussions aimed at building professional and personal leadership capacities.

“What makes this summit truly special is its focus on the greater good—especially its commitment to addressing social inequities and supporting youth success,” said Dr. Sheila R. Brown, Central Area Director of The Links. “We believe that literacy and social justice are directly connected. Limited access to books, educational resources and enrichment activities, especially for impoverished communities, are key contributors. Therefore, the Central Area of The Links, Incorporated has designed programming that focuses on preparing youth for success starting in elementary school, concentrating on a national mentoring initiative and promoting financial, artistic, international, physical, emotional and mental literacy.”

Commitment to Social Justice, Educational Equity

In a post-pandemic world where educational disparities have grown, The Links, Incorporated remains at the forefront of addressing these issues. As part of their national commitment to social justice, summit participants also will focus on literacy and mentorship initiatives that reduce gaps in education and help marginalized youth succeed.

"Literacy rates are an ongoing challenge, especially for students in underserved communities. Our aim is to close that gap and inspire the next generation to thrive both academically and personally," said Brown.

The organization has long been an advocate for marginalized communities, with members nationwide contributing over one million volunteer hours annually to support civil rights, advance social causes and promote youth empowerment.

Empowering Omaha’s Youth Through STEM

A highlight of the summit is a STEM-focused community service project designed to inspire local students. In partnership with the Lozier Foundation and Prairie STEM Nebraska, more than 180 fourth and fifth graders from Kellom Elementary, King Elementary and Nelson Mandela Elementary schools in Omaha will participate in hands-on STEM activities at the Kiewit Luminarium. The project aims to spark creativity, critical thinking and a passion for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)—fields that are crucial for future success.

STEM kits will be distributed to extend learning beyond the event, ensuring a lasting impact on both students and teachers. “We’re excited to equip students with tools and resources that they can take home, so the learning doesn’t stop when the field trip ends,” said Tiffany White Welchen, President of the Omaha (NE) Chapter, which is leading the effort locally.

Additionally, swag bags filled with STEM-themed items will ensure students continue to engage with STEM topics long after the event, solidifying The Links' commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators.

Omaha (NE) Chapter’s Leadership in Hosting the Summit

“Behind the scenes, the Omaha (NE) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated has been hard at work, organizing every detail of the summit to ensure a seamless and memorable experience for all attendees,” White Welchen said.

With committees dedicated to logistics, hospitality, entertainment and more, the local chapter has demonstrated outstanding leadership, ensuring that the Central Area Leadership Summit not only meets but exceeds expectations, Brown said during a planning and progress update meeting, which took place at Hilton Omaha Oct. 5.

"As one of the first chapters of The Links, we are proud to continue our tradition of service and leadership," said White Welchen. “The Omaha (NE) Chapter has been a pillar of the organization since 1950. We’re honored to welcome our sisters from across the Central Area and look forward to creating lasting memories together.”

A Legacy of Service

“The Omaha (NE) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated’s commitment to service and leadership mirrors the values we cherish in our community,” said City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson. “Founded in 1946, The Links, Incorporated has a storied history of promoting and engaging in educational, civic and intercultural activities. Their mission to enrich, sustain and ensure the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry aligns with my vision of strengthening African American communities, supporting women and advocating for civil rights.”

About The Links, Incorporated

The Omaha (NE) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated was chartered on Sept. 30, 1950, making it the 6th chartered chapter and a distinguished legacy within the organization. The Omaha (NE) Chapter continues this legacy of service and leadership, committed to making a difference through volunteerism, philanthropy and advocacy. For more information, follow the chapter on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/omahalinks/. The Central Area of The Links, Incorporated is comprised of more than 3,800 influential women providing impactful programming in 72 communities throughout 17 states in “the Heart of Linkdom”—the Midwest. Central Area members contribute more than 225,000 documented service hours annually to the community by engaging external organizations and partnerships.

The Links, Incorporated, established in 1946, is an international not-for-profit with over 17,000 professional women of African descent in 299 chapters across 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and the UK. As one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations, its members are dedicated to enriching and sustaining the culture and economic survival of African Americans. Links members contribute over 1 million hours of community service annually. For more information, visit www.linksinc.org.

