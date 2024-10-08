Wyoming Venture Capital (WYVC) Invests in Laramie-Based Airloom Energy

Cheyenne, Wyo – Recognizing Wyoming is a powerhouse for energy production and innovation, the Wyoming Business Council is pleased to announce support for Laramie-based Airloom Energy with its most recent equity funding round with investment from the Wyoming Venture Capital (WYVC) Fund. Additional investors include Lowercarbon Capital and Breakthrough Energy Ventures.

Airloom Energy takes a fundamentally different approach to wind energy by harnessing the power of the wind to propel wings along a lightweight track. Their simple, mass-manufacturable design uses unique geometry that generates the same amount of electricity as conventional turbines at a fraction of the cost while having a smaller visual footprint than traditional wind turbines.

“We are thrilled to support state-of-the-art energy technology homegrown right here in Wyoming,” says WBC Investments Director Bert Adam. “Airloom Energy is a great example of a Wyoming high-growth startup that due to this fundraising round can now hire more people in Wyoming to help scale the business faster.”

The Airloom Energy team was also recently granted $5 million in Energy Matching Funds from the Wyoming Energy Authority in addition to U.S. Department of Defense contracts. Wyoming’s support of this technology will provide opportunities for lower-cost wind energy projects, reduced energy utility rates, and green hydrogen projects.

”We are excited about Wyoming’s potential when it comes to wind energy innovation and technology that will bring jobs, tax revenue, and economic resiliency to communities,” says Airloom Energy CEO, Neal Rickner. “Thanks to our investors, we are ready to scale technology development and build a scalable demonstration unit for future commercialization.”

The new funding will support the development of a pilot project in Wyoming to explore power production, efficiency, and cost savings in comparison to conventional horizontal-axis turbines. The company plans to break ground on the project in the summer of 2025.

About Airloom Energy

Airloom Energy is developing a new generation of renewable energy technology designed to unlock the full potential of wind power. Airloom’s turbines are more efficient, can be mass manufactured, and deployed just about anywhere. Backed by leading investors, Airloom is on a mission to disrupt the wind energy industry and accelerate the global energy transition. To learn more follow Airloom on LinkedIn @airloomenergy or reach out directly at [email protected].