Limitless Church Impacting Springfield with Life-Changing Ministry and Growth

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Limitless Church, a dynamic non-denominational congregation, is making a transformative impact in the Springfield community. Located at the YMCA on 1901 E Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65809, the church holds services every Sunday at 9:15 AM and 10:45 AM. Led by Pastor Stone Moss, Limitless Church is committed to creating an environment where individuals can encounter God, love people, and discover their unique purpose in life.

In just two years, Limitless Church has experienced tremendous growth and influence in the region. With 189 lives transformed through salvation, over $100,000 given to missions, and more than 100 active serve team members, the church has become a beacon of hope and spiritual renewal. The church has expanded to two services and experienced a remarkable 65% year-over-year growth, showing no signs of slowing down.

"Our mission is to help people discover their God-given purpose, and we've seen that vision come to life in the most powerful ways," said Pastor Stone. "We've witnessed marriages restored, addictions broken, and lives radically changed by the love and power of Jesus."

Among the many stories of life change, Pastor Stone recalls the transformation of a young man who, on launch Sunday, gave his life to Jesus. He has since been baptized and now serves on staff at the church. Additionally, a formerly alcoholic found hope and healing through Christ, completely altering his family's future. One of the church leaders shared that two years ago, she would have never imagined herself in a church, but today, she not only attends regularly, she also serves on the team-and her entire family has come to know Jesus.

Looking ahead, Limitless Church is excited about the future and the opportunities to expand its impact. In the next year, the church plans to purchase a building, launch a private Christian school, and roll out a virtual biblical literacy class for the congregation. Over the next two years, Limitless plans to launch a new campus in Republic, MO, further extending its reach in Southwest Missouri. By 2029, the church envisions having three total campuses, a fully operational pre-K through 8th grade private Christian school, and donating $1,000,000 to missions.

"We are deeply grateful for the incredible support we've received from the community and our partners," said Pastor Stone. "Our time at the YMCA has been a wonderful season of growth, and we are excited for what God has in store as we take the next steps in our journey."

For more information about Limitless Church, its mission, and upcoming events, please visit Limitlesschurch.com.

