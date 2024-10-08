Diving Deep: Learning Blade’s “Beneath the Waves” Mission Will Spark Middle School Student Interest in Submarine Manufacturing Careers

To address critical workforce shortages, BlueForge Alliance and Learning Blade Launch New Submarine Manufacturing Curriculum

Southlake, TX, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Blade, a STEM career exploration platform for grades 5–9, has announced the launch of a new mission, “Beneath the Waves: Building Submarines” in an effort to address critical workforce shortages. The manufacturing and engineering-focused curriculum is now available to educators and students through Learning Blade, including in 13 states where access has been fully funded: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

The U.S. manufacturing sector faces a massive skills shortage. Over the next decade, 4 million manufacturing jobs will likely be needed and 2.1 million are expected to go unfilled. America’s submarine industry alone will need to hire 140,000 skilled employees over the next 10 years to meet the Navy’s growing demand for submarines. Learning Blade’s mission-based approach helps address this crisis by introducing students to more than 100 STEM careers and sparking interest in essential industries like naval manufacturing.

“The state of the industrial workforce is in crisis, and employers are desperate to find qualified workers with the technical skills needed to grow their operations,” said Jerry Wooden, CEO of eDynamic Learning, the parent company of Learning Blade. “By introducing students to in-demand STEM careers, state leaders and district administrators are helping to introduce young talent to critical industries and are paving the way for the workforce of tomorrow.”

The submarine mission arose from a unique partnership between the Navy, BlueForge Alliance, (a non-profit integrator supporting the U.S. Navy's Submarine Industrial Base program initiatives), and Learning Blade. Together, they’ve created a curriculum that promotes STEM career awareness, demonstrates academic relevance, and fosters interest in submarine manufacturing, an industry that is vital to the nation's security.

"In the classroom, students often ask, 'When am I going to need this in real life?'” said Dr. Carrie Curtis, Education Programs Project Manager, Maritime Industrial Base Program Office. “Learning Blade’s mission-driven approach bridges academic gaps by integrating various contents to tackle real-world challenges. At a pivotal stage in their personal growth, students are exposed to emerging technologies and career possibilities, allowing them to take charge of their educational paths moving forward. This strategy is essential for ensuring our nation remains competitive and ready to meet future workforce needs.”

In the ‘Beneath the Waves: Building Submarines’ mission, students imagine they’re part of the Young Submariners Program, a special project launched by the Navy. Their adventure begins with a trip to a WWII museum where they see an old submarine called the USS Razorback. Throughout the mission, students learn about various roles in submarine manufacturing, including naval architects, marine engineers, welders, and quality control inspectors. The program ends with students presenting their own designs to a fictitious naval program director, showcasing their understanding of modern manufacturing techniques.

Research shows that a lack of awareness is the primary reason students don’t pursue STEM careers. A recent survey found that 42 percent of adults would have considered a STEM career if they had better understood the opportunities available. After using Learning Blade, research conducted by Battelle revealed that 84 percent of students were more likely to want a job involving designing or construction​, while 59 percent said they were more likely to pursue a career in STEM.

Thanks to the support of the U.S. Navy and BlueForge Alliance, the "Beneath the Waves: Building Submarines" mission is available to schools with access to Learning Blade.

