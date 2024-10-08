Home Care Association of America Supports Vice President Kamala Harris' Increased Focus on Home Care

HCAOA logo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) supports Vice President Kamala Harris' increased focus on home care. Revealed on ABC's "The View," the Vice President announced a plan that addresses the growing home care needs of the "sandwich generation," individuals balancing child-rearing responsibilities while caring for aging parents.Currently, millions of Americans struggle with limited access to home care services. Under current regulations, Medicare only provides home care services for a limited time following acute medical conditions, leaving many families without options. Moreover, Medicaid—another key provider of home care—requires individuals to qualify based on their financial situation, often resulting in long waiting lists due to underfunding and workforce shortages.“The expansion of Medicare to cover broader home care services is essential to support families and older adults who wish to remain at home while receiving care,” said HCAOA CEO Jason Lee. “While further details are forthcoming, this proposal seems to align with HCAOA’s mission to enhance access to quality, affordable home care for seniors and those with disabilities. Any government proposal should seek to ensure that Americans of all financial backgrounds have access to the home care they need.”The demand for home care continues to grow, with the U.S. home healthcare market projected to reach $ 253.4 billion by 2030 . Many families are increasingly seeking alternatives to nursing homes, with nearly 90% of older adults expressing a desire to age in place at home.HCAOA supports the goal of making home care more accessible and affordable and looks forward to working with policymakers such as Vice President Harris to develop this benefit in an efficient and effective way for seniors.About the Home Care Association of America:The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) represents thousands of home care providers across the United States, advocating for policies that promote affordable, high-quality home care services. HCAOA works to ensure that older adults and people with disabilities receive the care they need to live independently in their own homes.

