Derivio Launches “Play-to-Earn” Telegram DApp, Integrating Social Engagement and Gameplay



Community-driven Deeno game released on October 8th

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derivio, a trading-centric consumer blockchain backed by Binance Labs, officially launched its Telegram game on October 8, 2024. The game introduces Deeno, a character designed to drive user interaction through social media and community tasks.

Players start by claiming an egg that will eventually hatch into Deeno. To progress, players complete tasks such as sharing social media content and engaging with the Derivio community. These activities earn players the "Power of Faith," which strengthens the egg and accelerates the hatching process. Once hatched, Deeno can be leveled up through additional quests, with users unlocking more rewards through mini-games, including a gold miner challenge.

Derivio’s Telegram game incorporates both gameplay and community interaction with the satisfaction of achieving rewards. By participating, players unlock resources and level up their character, with further opportunities for bonuses and exclusive rewards provided by Derivio and its partners.

Game Launch Details

Derivio’s Telegram game launched on Oct. 8. The game aims to foster interaction within the community through a blend of simple tasks and mini-games, encouraging continued engagement.

About Derivio

Derivio is a trading-centric blockchain focused on consumer-facing products, offering tools designed to enhance accessibility for everyday users. The platform's products, including its Perpetual Exchange and Prediction Markets, aim to provide a secure, high-performance, and user-friendly experience. Derivio also uses cryptographic techniques like Fully Homomorphic Encryption to enhance security in its decentralized trading ecosystem.

Game Access: @DerivioBot

Website: https://derivio.xyz/

X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/derivio_xyz

Discord: https://discord.gg/xDVqEAXPwj

Contact:

Michel ho

m@derivio.xyz

