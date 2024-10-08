Howard Community College’s Horowitz Center Presents Arts Events for All Ages

Visual and Performing Arts showcase students, alumni, faculty and guest artists

COLUMBIA, MD, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Community College (HCC) presents a variety of theatre, dance, visual arts, and music events in the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center throughout the year. The 2024-2025 season features performances and exhibitions for audiences of all ages, showcasing the work of students and alumni, as well as regionally and nationally recognized artists.

Theatre

Theatre enthusiasts can enjoy a wide variety of productions presented by HCC’s Theatre program this season starting with “Eurydice,” running October 10-13, 2024, in The Rouse Company Foundation Studio Theatre. An opening night reception is planned for Thursday, October 10.

“This year’s theatre season was selected to be a little ridiculous,” says Performing Arts Chair, Bill Gillett. “The modern experience of Eurydice in the Greek underworld; a musical about recently departed high school victims of a roller coaster accident; a classic and hilarious farce by Oscar Wilde; and finally, a very modern, humorous, and irreverent reimagining of Chekhov’s ‘The Seagull.’” Titles for the season include “Ride the Cyclone,” “The Importance of Being Earnest,” and “Stupid F#@king Bird.” The season concludes with an outdoor summer production of one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies, “Twelfth Night.”

With the exception of the free, outdoor summer production, tickets to HCC theatre program performances range from $10-$20 for general admission with discounts for students, seniors, and the military. For more information, visit www.HowardCC.edu/StudentTheatre.

Family-friendly theatre is also on the horizon this season. The Horowitz Center is proud to announce Imagination Stage’s “Wake Up Brother Bear” in a special presentation featuring HCC theatre students. Directed by Imagination Stage’s Director of Theatre, Kathryn Chase Bryer, “Wake Up Brother Bear” follows Sister Bear and Brother Bear, who are back from hibernation to take little ones on an interactive journey through the seasons.

“We’re thrilled to bring Imagination Stage back to HCC in this capacity. The opportunity for our students to work alongside theatre professionals is invaluable,” states Horowitz Center Director, Janelle Broderick. “Imagination Stage has created something very special with their theatre for the very young program.”

Performances of “Wake Up Brother Bear” are scheduled for December 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, and 15, at 10 a.m. and December 7, 8, 14, and 15, at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $15 general admission. Recommend for ages 1-5. More information is available at www.HowardCC.edu/BrotherBear.

Dance

The HCC Dance program presents three distinct events this season, beginning with the 2024 Dance Showcase, scheduled for November 8 and 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. in Smith Theatre. The 2025 Howard County Community Dance Festival will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2025, including a 7 p.m. Student Showcase, also in Smith Theatre. The 2025 Dance Company production, “Ties Between Us,” will take patrons into The Rouse Company Foundation Studio Theatre for a unique dance experience.

“HCC Dance is excited to present this innovative program, in which audiences sit on opposing sides as the dancers perform in the space between them,” shares HCC Coordinator of Dance, Elizabeth Higgins about “Ties Between Us.” “This diverse perspective on dance will convey unique interpretations of the theme featuring choreography by faculty and professional guest artists with dynamic performances by HCC dance students and alumni.”

Tickets for HCC dance program events range from $10-$15 with separate fees for dancer participation in the 2025 Dance Festival. For more information, visit www.HowardCC.edu/DanceConcerts.

Concerts

On Saturday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m., HCC music alumni take the stage in the college’s 3rd Annual Alumni Concert. “HCC boasts a vibrant academic music program, and the alumni concert is a true testament to its excellence,” says Concert Series Director, Dr. Hsien-Ann Meng. “The featured alumni have earned their bachelor’s degrees from transfer institutions. The concert includes a talented composer, a dedicated music therapist in training, and an exceptional guitarist. In addition to performing, each alumnus will share their experiences at HCC and insights into their post-HCC endeavors."

The HCC Concert Series also feature guest artists and current students in performances throughout the season, including a special Valentine’s Day presentation by The Baltimore Consort in Smith Theatre on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the HCC Concert Series range from $10 - $28 for general admission. Discounts are available for students, seniors, and the military. Children ages 12 and under in the same family receive free admission with the purchase of general or senior tickets to the HCC Music Concert Series. More information can be found at www.HowardCC.edu/Concerts.

Visual Arts

The HCC galleries kicked off the Horowitz Center’s 2024-2025 season with the opening of two exhibitions. In the Richard B. Talkin Family Art Gallery, guests can take in various representations of dragons in “Art of the Dragon,” running now through November 17, 2024. The exhibition includes 2D and 3D work created by HCC students, faculty, staff, and guests. The Rouse Company Foundation Gallery also features a group exhibition. “Liminal Resonance,” open now through October 27, 2024, presents an interdisciplinary exhibition of memory, place, and the fluidity of the human experience through the lens of six contemporary artists.

Additional exhibitions for the season include the work of Steven Dobbin; multiple student exhibitions; a 25th anniversary celebration of HCC’s Silas Craft Collegians Program, and participation in the Blossoms of Hope Countywide Art Show. More information can be found at www.HowardCC.edu/Galleries. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. daily. The galleries are closed when the college is closed.

The Horowitz Center Box Office is open Wednesdays through Fridays, 12 - 4 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to performance times. Visit the box office in person or speak with an attendant by phone at 443-518-1500. Email at any time to boxoffice@howardcc.edu. Visit www.HowardCC.edu/BoxOffice for more information.

ABOUT THE HOROWITZ CENTER

Howard Community College’s Peter and Elizabeth Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center opened in the fall of 2006 and quickly became a cultural hub for Columbia and greater Howard County. As an educational and production venue, the center offers community members the opportunity to engage with the arts as patrons and as students. Featuring state-of-the-art instructional facilities for the college’s Liberal Studies Division, the center serves credit and noncredit students studying visual and performing arts. Home to three performance venues and two art galleries, the Horowitz Center annually welcomes more than 30,000 patrons to performances and exhibits at the student and professional levels. Through a combination of resident and partnership programming, the Horowitz Center serves as a gathering place where students and community members are invited to connect with each other.

ABOUT HCC

Since 1970, Howard Community College (HCC) has been a preferred college choice for students and families in Howard County, Maryland. A public community college, HCC offers associate degree and certificate programs, as well as workforce development training and continuing education classes, to nearly 22,000 credit and noncredit students each year. HCC received the 2019 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation’s only presidential-level honor for performance excellence in organizations.



