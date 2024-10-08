PrimoHoagies Sewell and Woolwich, NJ $6.99 Primo Size Hoagies All Day

Customer Appreciation Day!

WESTVILLE, N.J., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimoHoagies, renowned for its delicious hoagies made with top-quality meats, cheeses, and a signature blend of spices, is excited to announce Customer Appreciation Day at its Woolwich and Sewell location in New Jersey. On Monday, October 14th, from 10 AM to 8 PM, PrimoHoagies at 380 Egg Harbor Rd, Sewell and 120 Center Square Rd, Swedesboro will offer $6.99 PRIMO SIZE HOAGIES to PrimoPerks members.



This one-day-only deal is available online, through the PrimoHoagies app, and in-store at the Sewell and Woolwich locations. Guests must be members of PrimoPerks to take advantage of the offer, but signing up is free and easy. Join PrimoPerks to enjoy exclusive deals, discounts, and special offers like this one.

PrimoHoagies serves the highest quality Thumann’s meats and cheeses, sliced fresh and piled high on our award winning seeded bread.

Event Details

Date: Monday, October 14, 2024

Time: Stores open at 10 AM EST

Eligibility: *Must be a PrimoPerks Member. Not to be combined with any other offer. Valid at Sewell, NJ and Woolwich, NJ locations only. Offer valid online, on the PrimoHoagies app, and in-store on 10/14/24.

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Established in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies is committed to serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, freshly sliced and piled high on their award-winning seeded bread. The company’s success stems from its dedication to quality, consistency, and customer satisfaction, offering a diverse menu of Specialty Hoagies, unique and original to PrimoHoagies. Visit PrimoHoagies for more information.

Contact: PrimoHoagies Marketing

(856) 742-1999

