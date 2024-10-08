CHIPS for America Welcomes New Chair and Vice Chair to Industrial Advisory Committee (IAC)

Media Contact: Hannah Robinson, hannah.robinson [at] chips.gov (hannah[dot]robinson[at]chips[dot]gov)

Today, CHIPS for America announced a new Chair and Vice Chair to the Industrial Advisory Committee (IAC). The IAC and its three working groups – which focus on understanding the long-term research and development needs of the semiconductor industry, workforce needs across the industry, and the organizational ecosystem and how public-private partnerships can bring the most value to this ecosystem – provide guidance to the Secretary of Commerce in support of achieving CHIPS for America’s ambitious R&D goals.

Since the IAC’s inception in 2022, Mike Splinter has served as Chair. As he concludes his term, we extend our gratitude for his leadership and guidance.

Scott DeBoer, former Vice Chair of the IAC and the Executive Vice President of Technology and Products at Micron Technology, will be serving as the new chair and Mark Papermaster, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President at Advanced Micro Devices, and a member of the IAC since December 2023, will serve as Vice Chair.

As announced on Friday, October 4, CHIPS for America announced five IAC members have returned for a second term as well as the addition of five new members.

Chair: Dr. Scott DeBoer

Dr. Scott DeBoer is the current Vice Chair of the IAC and the executive vice president of Technology and Products at Micron Technology. Dr. DeBoer leads Micron’s global technology development and engineering efforts – from silicon design to innovative, high-value system solutions. He was appointed to his position at Micron in 2019 and serves as site leader for Boise area facilities. Micron’s technology and products organization focuses on delivering memory solutions by advancing the scaling of current memory technologies, enablement of new memory technology, and integration into memory solutions across all markets. The organization encompasses the full innovative capabilities of Micron’s engineering teams from silicon technology development, product engineering, memory design, and systems engineering to SSD engineering, firmware, IP, and ASIC development. Dr. DeBoer joined Micron in 1995 as a process technology engineer and has served in a variety of technical and managerial positions leading up to his appointment as vice president of Process R&D in 2007, executive vice president of Technology Development in 2017, and executive vice president of Technology and Products in 2019. Dr. DeBoer currently serves on the board of directors of Hastings College, Semiconductor Research Corp. (SRC), and Idaho Business for Education. He also serves on the governing council of SRC’s JUMP and nCORE long-term research initiatives.

Vice Chair: Mr. Mark Papermaster

Since 2012, Mr. Papermaster has worked for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - a high-performance, adaptive computing, and semiconductor company - where he serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Papermaster has significant experience in the fields of chip architecture, hardware engineering, and microprocessor and server technology development. AMD has a rich history in my home state of Texas, having opened its first U.S. chip manufacturing facility outside of Silicon Valley in Austin in 1979. While the company no longer maintains its own fabrication facilities, AMD’s largest non-manufacturing campus resides in Texas and the company remains a leader in transformative chip design. Mr. Papermaster’s experience in microelectronics research and development makes him well-suited to provide science and technology guidance as a representative for the domestic microelectronics industry. Moreover, Mr. Papermaster has been a vocal advocate of the greater need for public-private partnerships in the microelectronics space to better overcome technological barriers, advance semiconductor and high computing power, and foster groundbreaking innovation. Mr. Papermaster brings insight to help facilitate and identify strategic opportunities and uses for the nation’s transformative next-generation technologies. Mr. Papermaster’s work experience, innovative leadership, and commitment to the microelectronics field would be highly valuable in the effort to advance future American technological capabilities.

About the IAC

The Industrial Advisory Committee was established by Congress in the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act of 2021 (FY 2021 NDAA). The committee provides advice on the science and technology needs of the nation’s domestic microelectronics industry, the national strategy on microelectronics research, the research and development programs and other advanced microelectronics activities funded through CHIPS for America, and opportunities for new public-private partnerships.

The committee comprises leaders from a broad range of disciplines in the microelectronics field, including academia, the semiconductor industry, federal laboratories and other areas.

Members of the IAC serve three-year terms with new terms typically beginning each October.