IWD and DOL Virtual Event: Compliance and Disability Employment

Help us celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) with an informational session on how to navigate compliance and create disability employment opportunities! Iowa Workforce Development will be joining the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) – Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) for a virtual event on these important topics.

The event will feature the following:

An overview of the OFCCP agency, including information on how to navigate compliance in situations with disability employment.

Information on disability outreach, recruitment, and best practices.

Resources available through Business Engagement Disability & Veteran Programs at Iowa Workforce Development.

Featured Speakers:

Walker Plank, Assistant District Director, Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP)

Michelle Krefft, Disability Services Bureau Chief, Business Engagement Division, Iowa Workforce Development

Jamie Norton, Director of Veteran Workforce Services, Office of Veteran Workforce Services, Iowa Workforce Development

Event Details: