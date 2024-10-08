OSTEN & VICTOR Alberta Tennis Centre and Alberta Tennis Association Enter Into Landmark Agreement to Advance Tennis in Alberta

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The OSTEN & VICTOR Alberta Tennis Centre (“ATC”) and Alberta Tennis Association (“ATA”) have entered into a landmark agreement (the “Agreement”), marking a new era of collaboration for the sport of tennis in the province. This Agreement creates a unified approach to growing the sport in Alberta, making it the first time in Canada that a provincial tennis association and a major tennis facility have aligned so closely.



The Agreement is designed to strengthen tennis development and elevate the sport’s profile within the province, providing a framework for ongoing collaboration between ATA and ATC. The principal provisions within the Agreement include the following:

Establishment of the Alberta Tennis Development Fund Society (“ATDFS”); ATA holding one common share in the capital of ATC; ATC hosting of ATA-sanctioned tournaments throughout each year; Annual fixed amount funding to ATA; Two reciprocal board seats on the boards of ATC and ATA; ATC providing resources, expertise and manpower for professional development and community programing; ATA stated support for ATC’s City of Calgary application for expansion lands.



Funding of ATDFS by ATC will be based on an escalating formula calculated from ATC annual surplus cash flows. This fund will be overseen by representatives of ATC, ATA and Tennis Canada, allowing for cooperative work on a broad range of initiatives to advance the sport.

“This is a transformative moment for tennis in Alberta,” said Allan Fowler, Chairman, ATC. “The renewed relationship between ATA as governing body of tennis in Alberta and the resources and expertise of ATC, will bring about new opportunities for growth of the sport in this province. We are excited about the benefits this renewed relationship will have for Alberta’s tennis community.”

The reciprocal board seats will facilitate greater alignment, cooperation and shared decision-making between the parties. As a further indication of the strengthened relationship between the parties, ATA will hold one common share in the capital of ATC. Our combined vision is that both organizations will work hand in hand on tennis initiatives throughout the province.

“This Agreement sets a new benchmark for tennis in Alberta and across Canada,” said Michael Bennett, President, Board of Directors, ATA. “Our Agreement with ATC will enable us to work cooperatively to host ATA sanctioned tournaments at ATC and share expertise that will bring immense value to the provincial tennis scene.”

In addition to hosting sanctioned tournaments, the Agreement opens doors to collaborative initiatives aimed at promoting tennis participation, developing future talent, and advancing grassroots programs.

“We at Tennis Canada are pleased with this new relationship between TAATC and ATA and our participation on the Boards of TAATC and ATDFS,” said Gavin Ziv, Chief Executive Officer, Tennis Canada. “The Agreement is unique in Canada and sets a model of cooperation that could be emulated by other provinces across Canada. Furthermore, the ATDFS, overseen by our joint leadership, provides an exciting opportunity to advance a wide range of programs for the betterment of tennis in Alberta.”

ABOUT OSTEN & VICTOR ALBERTA TENNIS CENTRE

Founded in 2013 and opened in 2016, ATC is a staple of the Acadia and Calgary community. Recognized as one of Canada’s premier tennis facilities, ATC was championed by local funders with the support of Tennis Canada. The 13-court, state-of-the-art, family-friendly tennis facility is in the heart of Acadia (SE Calgary) and covers over four acres. As a non-profit entity, ATC has quickly established itself as the benchmark for facility design and operation in Canada. ATC has serviced over 200,000 Albertans since its opening and is built to international competition standards. It is a highly sought-after tournament destination and hosts multiple international events each year, including the Calgary National Bank Challenger ATP professional event and women’s ITF W60 professional event. ATC won Growth Compass People’s Choice Award at the 2024 Scale-Up Awards. For more information visit www.albertatenniscentre.ca

ABOUT TENNIS ALBERTA

Tennis Alberta is the not-for profit provincial sport governing body for tennis in the province of Alberta. The association is responsible for INSPIRING, PROMOTING, and DELIVERING quality opportunities for participation in tennis in Alberta. Tennis Alberta’s goal is to provide Albertans with the opportunity to pursue tennis as the sport of a lifetime for participants of all ages and abilities by developing and delivering high quality & accessible programming, respected competitive structures and opportunities to increase the popularity and perceived value of tennis within Alberta. For more information, please visit www.tennisalberta.com

ABOUT TENNIS CANADA

Founded in 1890, Tennis Canada is a non-profit, national sport association with a mission to lead the growth of tennis in Canada and a vision to become a world-leading tennis nation. We value teamwork, passion, integrity, innovation and excellence. Tennis Canada owns and operates the premier National Bank Open presented by Rogers WTA and ATP Tour events, four professional ATP and ITF sanctioned events and financially supports four other professional tournaments in Canada. Tennis Canada operates junior national training centres/programs in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary. Tennis Canada is a proud member of the International Tennis Federation, the Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee, and serves to administer, sponsor and select the teams for Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, the Olympic and Paralympic Games and all wheelchair, junior and senior national teams. Tennis Canada invests its surplus into tennis development. For more information on Tennis Canada please visit our website at www.tenniscanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X Facebook and Instagram.

