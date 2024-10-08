TOPDON USA’s RLink Lite and RLink 2534 Are Top Tools for Seamless Diagnostics, Programming and Coding for Most Global Car Brands

Rockaway, NJ, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOPDON USA , has introduced RLink Lite and RLink 2534 , the most extensive and encompassing line of diagnostic, programming and coding tools that were designed to help auto repair professionals and enthusiasts service the most popular U.S. and import car brands. RLink Lite was designed for professional technicians to ensure extensive vehicle coverage with a single device, while the RLink 2534 is a prosumer-level product that provides OEM-level diagnostics, programming, and coding at an affordable price.

“Both the RLink Lite and RLink 2534 offer robust technology that fast-track diagnosing and recoding vehicles after extensive repairs” said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON USA. “While the RLink and RLink 2534 do not include software, they are designed to work with all manufacturers that provide J2534 software. When combined with a subscription to a vehicle manufacturer’s software, RLink products have the ability to flash modules, access guided test plans, unlock vehicle secure gateways, and much more.”

The RLink Lite, which is engineered for full-time high-capacity programming and diagnostics at the professional level, is groundbreaking and stands out for its extensive protocol support and wide vehicle coverage. An ideal tool for repair shops, it seamlessly conducts original equipment-level diagnostics, programming, and coding jobs.

The RLink Lite is compatible with D-PDU, J2534, and RP1210 diagnostic standards, and seamlessly integrates with diverse protocols including DoIP, CAN, CAN FD, J1850, and K line. The built-in OEM operation guides allow users to download and update drivers with a single click.

Specifications for the RLink Lite include:

CPU 4-Core Processor 1.8 GHz

RAM 2G, ROM 32G storage

Android 11.0 operating system

5-inch LCD touchscreen and LCD display

Wired and wireless interface

Compatible with Mercedes-Benz (J2534 software), BMW, Porsche (PIWIS-3), Ford (Forscan and FDRS/FJDS), Toyota (GTS+), Honda (HDS, i-HDS), GM (GDS2/TLC/SPS, Tech2win), Subaru (Flashwrite), Nissan (CONSULT-III Plus R2R/NERS), Stellantis/FCA (witech2), VW/Audi (ODIS-S), VOLVO (VIDA2014), Jaguar/Land Rover (SDD and Pathfinder).

“The holy grail for auto technicians and repair shops has always been a single effective tool that can perform all of these critical tasks for the broadest possible number of vehicles,” said Schnitz. “The TOPDON RLink Lite is a must-have tool for techs to get their customers’ vehicles programmed back to the OEM code settings quickly and correctly after repairs.”

An affordable pass-thru programmer, the RLink 2534 is a pocket-sized all-in-one OEM diagnostic tool with effortless one-click driver downloads. Developed for the DIYer or casual programmer, it fully supports all J2534 protocols, ensuring compatibility with OEM reprogramming and diagnostic functions. The RLink 2534 is perfect for modern vehicles with its advanced D-PDU and CAN-FD protocols, and offers all-system diagnostics, detailed repair guides, ECU coding, reset services and cloud-based programming that delivers effortless OEM-level performance.

Additional specifications of the RLink 2534 include:

ARM Cortex-M33 32 Bit CPU

Flash 512KB, SRAM 256KB Storage

3 LED Indicators: Power, Bluetooth, Communication

USB Type-C interface

Compatible with Ford (Forscan and FDRS/FJDS), Toyota (GTS+), Honda (HDS, i-HDS), GM (GDS2/TLC/SPS, Tech2win), Subaru (Flashwrite), Nissan (CONSULT-III Plus R2R/NERS), Stellantis/FCA (witech2), VW/Audi (ODIS-S), Volvo (VIDA2014), Jaguar/Land Rover (SDD)

