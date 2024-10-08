WISeKey to Launch Enhanced WISePhone.CH 2025 Edition with Advanced Capabilities

Launch Slated for Q2 2025

Video PoC of WISePhone.CH is Available at https://lnkd.in/e97fwkuD

Additional Information Available at www.WISePhone.CH

Geneva, Switzerland – October 8, 2024: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT operating as a holding company, today announced the upcoming launch of its enhanced WISePhone.CH 2025 Edition. Building upon its 2017 introduction, WISePhone.CH was the first secure blockchain phone aimed at providing enterprise-grade protection for digital communications. This new edition, slated for release in Q2 2025, promises significant advancements in security and performance.

WISePhone.CH 2025 Edition will introduce a comprehensive suite of new features, designed to protect both individual and IoT device data using cutting-edge blockchain technology. As an all-in-one secure platform, it offers superior privacy and security for both personal and business use, emphasizing data protection through advanced encryption and secure storage.

New Features and Enhanced Security

The WISePhone.CH 2025 edition is designed to be an affordable, versatile tool that enhances mobility while ensuring the confidentiality of intellectual property and sensitive communications. With the ability to transform public networks and mobile devices into ultra-secure communication channels, it is an ideal solution for enterprises seeking to strengthen their cybersecurity posture.

Powered by WISeKey’s proprietary security technology and operating on an optimized Android OS, WISePhone.CH supports secure communications via encrypted email and voice services, secure digital identity management, and cloud-based data protection. The integrated Personal Cybersecurity Hub offers complete control over application permissions, providing separate, secure environments for personal and business data.

Pre-Loaded with WISeKey’s Suite of Secure Applications

WISePhone.CH 2025 Edition will come pre-installed with WISeKey’s suite of security solutions, including WISeID and WISeTalk. These applications provide encrypted voice calls, conference calls, secure texting, and file transfer capabilities, ensuring end-to-end security. In a major development, WISePhone.CH will be the first smartphone to be powered by SEALCOIN, WISeKey’s proprietary cryptocurrency and blockchain platform, enabling users to engage in secure transactions on-the-go.

Cutting-Edge Hardware and Cryptocurrency Integration

The phone will feature an integrated crypto wallet and a Hardware Security Module (HSM), delivering an unmatched level of security for data storage and financial transactions. It will also support SuisseID Digital Identity, enabling qualified cloud-based digital signatures in compliance with Swiss government regulations and GDPR standards.

Reinforced Protection through WISeID and WISeAccess

The WISeID feature secures users’ digital assets and personal data in an encrypted enclave, backed by WISeKey’s secure Swiss cloud. The WISeAccess multi-factor authentication system further enhances security, ensuring that only authorized individuals can access the full suite of WISePhone.CH applications.

WISeKey continues to push the boundaries of cybersecurity technology, ensuring that businesses and individuals worldwide remain safe from ever-evolving digital threats.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a Swiss-based computer infrastructure company specializing in cybersecurity, digital identity, blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and post-quantum semiconductors. As a computer infrastructure company, WISeKey provides secure platforms for data and device management across industries like finance, healthcare, and government. It leverages its Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) to ensure encrypted communications and authentication, while also focusing on next-generation security through post-quantum cryptography.

WISeKey's work with post-quantum semiconductors is aimed at future-proofing its security solutions against the threats posed by quantum computing. These advanced semiconductors support encryption that can withstand the computational power of quantum computers, ensuring the long-term security of connected devices and critical infrastructure. Combined with its expertise in blockchain and IoT, WISeKey's post-quantum technologies provide a robust foundation for secure digital ecosystems at the hardware, software, and network levels.

WISeKey operates as a holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

