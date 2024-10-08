MPD Investigating a Northeast Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting which occurred in Northeast.

On Monday, October 7, 2024, at approximately 10:00am, members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District were dispatched to the 1100 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS personnel arrived and after all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The decedent is identified as 30-year-old Eric Alexander of Hyattsville, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24155315

###