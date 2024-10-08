Publicity For Good Launches Free Month of Raptor PR Services for Brands Donating $500+ to Support Hurricane Helene Relief

Join Publicity For Good in supporting Hurricane Helene relief efforts and Elevate Your PR Game with Complimentary Raptor Month Amidst the Effects of Hurricane Helene, Providing Support for Affected Communities





MORGANTON, N.C., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publicity For Good (PFG), America’s #1 communications firm for purpose-driven brands, is offering a free month of Raptor PR services for businesses that donate products valued at $500 or more to support recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Helene. PFG, headquartered in Western North Carolina, is extending this special offer to help brands make a meaningful impact while boosting their marketing efforts with expert PR support.



As a trusted leader in the industry, PFG has a proven track record of success, working with purpose-driven brands such as Nutpods, Flying Embers, Dignity Coconuts, Eco Lips, Schär Gluten Free, Human Garage, and WhatIF Foods, to increase their visibility and drive growth. Additionally, Raptor PR has delivered impressive results for subscribers like Reign Wellness, Mission Cocktails, and many others. Leveraging this experience, PFG is dedicated to helping businesses contribute to recovery while strengthening their public relations.





Hurricane Helene caused widespread devastation across the Southeastern United States, with North Carolina being particularly hard hit. Communities continue to grapple with the aftermath, facing flooding, power outages, and blocked roads. By donating essential products—such as non-perishable food, hygiene products, and cleaning supplies—businesses can receive complimentary Raptor PR services, helping them boost their public relations and marketing efforts while playing a key role in recovery efforts.

Participating businesses that donate $500 or more will receive a free month of Raptor PR, which includes access to PFG’s comprehensive PR strategies, a supportive business community, and tailored content such as articles, and content in the form of podcasts, reviews, and influencer partnerships. This initiative allows businesses to increase their brand visibility, align with recovery efforts, and build meaningful connections in the business community. To donate people can donate on GiveSendGo https://www.givesendgo.com/pfg

PFG encourages businesses to act quickly to take advantage of this limited-time offer, which provides cutting-edge PR services at no cost while supporting relief efforts. Companies that donate will not only help communities in need but will also gain access to PFG’s industry-leading PR tools and insights, enhancing their marketing strategies.

PFG’s headquarters in Morganton, Western NC, is serving as a hub for collecting donations. Donate $500 worth of products or cash, and as a thank you, Publicity For Good will give you a FREE month of Signal Raptor PR services. Not only will your brand gain the visibility it deserves, but you’ll also be making a real impact in our local community, where help is needed most.

To contribute and access Publicity For Good's free month of Raptor PR services, businesses can donate essential products valued at $500 or more by sending products to the PFG HQ or making a monetary donation here: https://www.givesendgo.com/pfg. For more information, visit https://www.signalraptor.com/. Ready to make a difference? Contact PFG via email at info@publicityforgood.com or text directly to 1+(828)332-5307 to get started!

About Publicity For Good

Publicity For Good (PFG) is the leading communications firm dedicated to amplifying the voices of purpose-driven brands. Our expertise encompasses media relations, influencer seeding, awards management, crisis management, social media management, and thought leadership. We specialize in serving consumer brands in the food and beverage, beauty, health, and wellness sectors, as well as non-profits and influencers/ entrepreneurs creating compelling narratives that resonate with audiences and drive meaningful impact. Heather Holmes founded Publicity For Good, with a mission to combat the big, unethical, heartless industry, PFG was born from a desire to support brands that are making a difference. We understand the challenges of standing out in a competitive media landscape and the doubts and fears that come with it. Our entrepreneurial spirit and deep commitment to social good drive us to deliver exceptional results for our clients.

Media Contact:

Heather Holmes

Publicity For Good

1+(828)332-5307

heather@publicityforgood.com

publicityforgood.com/

