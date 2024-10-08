Pixalate Special Investigation - US Department of Justice v. Google: Q2 2024 Analysis of Google AdExchange’s Global Market Share of Open Programmatic Web Ad Transactions

London, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Special Investigative Report: U.S. DOJ vs. Google 2024 , analyzing Google AdExchange’s global market share of open programmatic web ad transactions.

The report utilizes Pixalate’s SupplyChain Object (SCO) data from the open programmatic web ad bid stream to highlight seller market share in each of the 114 countries analyzed in Pixalate’s Seller Trust Index , which rates over 580 sellers on market share, quality, and more.

Research Findings

Total footprint: Google AdExchange is an ad partner on 99% of websites with open programmatic ads, per ads.txt files

Google AdExchange is an ad partner on 99% of websites with open programmatic ads, per ads.txt files Direct ad partner: Google AdExchange is listed as a direct digital advertising selling partner on 94.6% of global websites with an ads.txt file, according to Pixalate’s data; no other ad platform is listed as a direct partner on more than 21% of websites

Google AdExchange is listed as a direct digital advertising selling partner on 94.6% of global websites with an ads.txt file, according to Pixalate’s data; no other ad platform is listed as a direct partner on more than 21% of websites Ad reselling: Google AdExchange is listed as an authorized partner to resell digital advertising on 26.7% of global websites with an ads.txt file, according to Pixalate’s data; Magnite ranks first (26.9%), followed by PubMatic (26.7%), and Google AdExchange

Google AdExchange is listed as an authorized partner to resell digital advertising on 26.7% of global websites with an ads.txt file, according to Pixalate’s data; Magnite ranks first (26.9%), followed by PubMatic (26.7%), and Google AdExchange Market share by country: Google AdExchange has the largest market share of open programmatic web ad transactions in 69 countries (61% of the countries analyzed) There are 86 instances in which at least one ad seller owns greater than 30% market share of open programmatic web ad transactions in a given country: Google AdExchange accounts for 49 of those 86 spots (57%)

Google AdExchange has the largest market share of open programmatic web ad transactions in (61% of the countries analyzed) USA : Google AdExchange’s open programmatic web advertising market share is 2.3x larger than the next-largest open programmatic ad seller

: Google AdExchange’s open programmatic web advertising market share is 2.3x larger than the next-largest open programmatic ad seller UK : Google AdExchange’s open programmatic web advertising market share is 5.2x larger than the next-largest open programmatic ad seller

: Google AdExchange’s open programmatic web advertising market share is 5.2x larger than the next-largest open programmatic ad seller Germany : Google AdExchange’s open programmatic web advertising market share is 2.4x larger than the next-largest open programmatic ad seller

: Google AdExchange’s open programmatic web advertising market share is 2.4x larger than the next-largest open programmatic ad seller China : Google AdExchange’s open programmatic web advertising market share is 3.5x larger than the next-largest open programmatic ad seller

: Google AdExchange’s open programmatic web advertising market share is 3.5x larger than the next-largest open programmatic ad seller Japan : Google AdExchange’s open programmatic web advertising market share is 45% larger than the next-largest open programmatic ad seller

: Google AdExchange’s open programmatic web advertising market share is 45% larger than the next-largest open programmatic ad seller Mexico : Google AdExchange’s open programmatic web advertising market share is 79% larger than the next-largest open programmatic ad seller

: Google AdExchange’s open programmatic web advertising market share is 79% larger than the next-largest open programmatic ad seller Brazil: Google AdExchange’s open programmatic web advertising market share in Brazil is 2%, which ranks 16th in the country, according to Pixalate’s data; Magnite ranks No. 1

Google AdExchange’s market share in key global ad economies

Pixalate’s research features the top sellers based on open programmatic web ad transaction market share in key global ad economies from North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Below are Google AdExchange’s market share figures:

United States : 16% market share (Rank: 1)

: 16% market share (Rank: 1) Canada : 26% market share (Rank: 1)

: 26% market share (Rank: 1) China : 49% market share (Rank: 1)

: 49% market share (Rank: 1) Japan : 42% market share (Rank: 1)

: 42% market share (Rank: 1) Singapore : 29% market share (Rank: 1)

: 29% market share (Rank: 1) United Kingdom : 31% market share (Rank: 1)

: 31% market share (Rank: 1) Germany : 31% market share (Rank: 1)

: 31% market share (Rank: 1) France : 21% market share (Rank: 1)

: 21% market share (Rank: 1) Brazil : 2% market share (Rank: 16)

: 2% market share (Rank: 16) Mexico: 25% market share (Rank: 1)

