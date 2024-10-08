Briggs Industrial Solutions Unveils State-of-the-Art Experience Center in Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Briggs Industrial Solutions (BIS) is proud to announce the grand opening of its new Experience Center, a 25,000-square-foot dynamic environment designed to showcase the latest advancements in material handling equipment and technology. Located conveniently next to our Fort Worth branch and just 25 minutes from DFW airport, the Experience Center is set to revolutionize how businesses approach material handling and warehouse efficiency.

The centerpiece of the BIS Experience Center is a 15,000-square-foot warehouse, meticulously designed to highlight innovative warehouse design and the latest in material handling equipment. Customers visiting the Experience Center will enjoy an immersive experience, allowing them to try out the latest in material handling technology firsthand. This hands-on approach ensures businesses can see the real-world applications and benefits of our innovative solutions, making it easier to identify the best options for their unique needs.

Key Features of the Experience Center:

Product Demonstrations: Experience live demonstrations of top-of-the-line forklifts and industrial cleaning equipment from renowned manufacturers like Hyster, Yale, and Kärcher. With over 15 forklifts, pickers, reach trucks, and more, customers can experience the best in material handling technology.

Warehouse Automation Technology: Get a glimpse into the future of warehousing with our cutting-edge automation technology, including automated storage and retrieval systems, conveyor solutions, and operator-assist technology.

Racking & Storage: Explore various racking and storage options to maximize storage capacity and optimize efficiency in any warehouse.

Safety Equipment: Discover a wide array of warehouse safety equipment, including guard rails, post protectors, and impact detection systems, all designed to keep your team safe.

In addition to the warehouse space, the Experience Center features three versatile meeting rooms:

Auditorium: Seating 84 people, equipped with two projectors and screens with A/V capabilities for presentations, and generous space for equipment demos.

Training Room: Seating 48 people, with configurable tables for various setups and two screens for presentations.

Executive Conference Room: Seating 19 people, with two screens for presentations.

“We are thrilled to open the Briggs Industrial Solutions Experience Center,” said Nick Lamarand, Vice President of Sales at Briggs Industrial Solutions. “This facility represents our commitment to our partners at Hyster and Yale as we drive innovation and excellence in the material handling industry. We invite businesses to visit and discover how our solutions can be tailored to meet their unique needs.”

For more information or to schedule a visit, visit our website at briggsequipment.us.

About Briggs Industrial Solutions

Briggs Industrial Solutions sits under the umbrella of Sammons Industrial, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc. Briggs Industrial Solutions has a comprehensive offering of equipment, rental, service, and design products to provide complete business solutions for our customers with 23 locations in six states through four distinct business units: Briggs Equipment, Briggs Truck & Rail, Briggs Earth & Ag, and Briggs Warehouse Solutions. Briggs Industrial was created from the original Briggs Equipment business which has been in business for more than 125 years.

For more information, please visit briggsindustrialsolutions.com.

About Sammons Enterprises Inc.

Sammons Enterprises, Inc., is a diverse holding corporation that owns and operates companies in five core business sectors: financial services, industrial, infrastructure, real estate, and investments. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with operations in five countries, Sammons was established in 1938. With over $7 billion in annual revenues and over $118 billion in assets, Sammons is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States.

For more information, visit sammonsenterprises.com.

Sarah Schram Briggs Industrial Solutions 214-546-1703 sarah.schram@briggsequipment.com

