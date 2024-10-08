501 Tech Stack Donates Platform to Operation Mechanic Hurricane Helene to Support Relief Efforts

501 Tech Stack Mechanic on Wheels, LLC diagnosing a vehicle in Western North Carolina

KINGSPORT, TN, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, 501 Tech Stack has stepped in to support the relief effort by donating its digital platform to Operation Mechanic Hurricane Helene , a volunteer-driven initiative focused on repairing storm-damaged vehicles for displaced residents across East Tennessee and Western North Carolina.As residents struggle to rebuild their lives, reliable transportation is essential for accessing resources, medical care, and employment. Operation Mechanic Hurricane Helene, in partnership with local mechanics, has mobilized to repair vehicles damaged by floodwaters and debris. 501 Tech Stack’s donation will help the organization streamline operations, manage logistics, and connect with both volunteers and donors more effectively.501 Tech Stack’s platform provides a robust suite of tools designed to help non-profits and relief organizations manage complex operations. From tracking vehicle repair requests to coordinating volunteers and securing donations, the platform will allow Operation Mechanic Hurricane Helene to expand its efforts and reach more individuals in need."We are incredibly grateful for the support of 501 Tech Stack," said Amanda Nice, a volunteer at Operation Mechanic Hurricane Helene. "Their platform has already made a huge difference in how we’re able to organize our team and keep up with the demand for vehicle repairs. The faster we can get these cars fixed, the faster families can start moving forward."Hurricane Helene left thousands of residents in East Tennessee and Western North Carolina displaced, with many families left without reliable transportation due to flooding and storm damage. Vehicles are a lifeline in these rural areas, and repairing them has become a critical part of the relief effort. Operation Mechanic Hurricane Helene has partnered with local auto shops, mechanics, and volunteers who have donated their time and expertise to get vehicles back on the road.By leveraging 501 Tech Stack’s technology, the organization can now better manage the inflow of vehicle repair requests, keep track of parts and supplies, and coordinate the growing network of mechanics offering assistance."We wanted to do everything we could to help," said Michelle Williamson, Co-Founder of 501 Tech Stack. "After hearing about the incredible work Operation Mechanic Hurricane Helene was doing, we knew our platform could make a tangible difference in getting more cars repaired, faster. This community is strong, and we’re honored to play a small role in their recovery."How You Can HelpOperation Mechanic continues to need donations of car parts, supplies, and financial contributions to keep the effort going. If you are a mechanic or auto repair shop looking to volunteer, or if you want to support the cause, you can learn more by visiting https://operationmechanichh.501site.com/ or by contacting the team directly at operationmechanichh@gmail.com.About 501 Tech Stack:501 Tech Stack provides non-profits with cutting-edge digital solutions to streamline operations, increase outreach, and boost donor engagement. With a focus on empowering organizations that drive social good, the platform offers a range of tools to simplify everything from logistics to fundraising.About Operation Mechanic Hurricane Helene:Operation Mechanic Hurricane Helene is a volunteer-based initiative, spearheaded by Mechanic On Wheels, LLC in Kingsport, TN, that repairs vehicles damaged in natural disasters, ensuring displaced families regain access to essential transportation. In partnership with local mechanics and auto shops, the organization is dedicated to helping communities rebuild by keeping residents mobile during the toughest times.

