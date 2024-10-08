Lawn Mower Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Lawn Mower Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Lawn Mower Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The lawn mower market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $37.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lawn mower market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $25.69 billion in 2023 to $27.7 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to suburbanization and housing developments, growing homeownership rates, rise in disposable income, environmental concerns, government initiatives for green spaces, landscaping services industry growth, marketing and branding strategies, rural and agricultural use.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Lawn Mower Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The lawn mower market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $37.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in urbanization, focus on sustainable lawn maintenance, e-commerce growth, consumer shift towards electric models, landscaping as a service, climate change awareness, regulations on gasoline-powered equipment, smart home integration. Major trends in the forecast period include robotic lawn mowers, battery-powered mowers, smart lawn care technology, green roofs and sustainable landscaping, compact and lightweight models, customization options, lithium-ion battery technology, online sales and e-commerce platform.

Growth Driver Of The Lawn Mower Market

The rise in consumer interest in gardening activities will drive the growth of the lawn mower market going forward. Gardening refers to the practice of growing and cultivating plants in the devoted plot of ground as part of horticulture which includes flowers, herbs, or vegetables. In gardening activities, lawn mowers are commonly used for chopping, trimming, or mowing grass patches from lawns and gardens to ensure that the grass is well-groomed and grown at the appropriate height. The demand for lawn mowers will increase in response to the rise in consumer interest in gardening activities.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Lawn Mower Market Growth?

Key players in the lawn mower market include Honda Motor Company Limited, Ariens Company Inc., Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Deere & Company, Husqvarna AB, MTD Products Incorporated, Robert Bosch GmbH, Robomow North America Inc., The Toro Company, Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG, Stiga SpA, Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Kubota Corporation, Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., Craftsman Tools Inc., The Yamabiko Corporation, Greenworks Tools Inc., American Lawn Mower Company, iRobot Corporation, Zucchetti Centro Sistemi SpA, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Fiskars Oyj, Falcon Garden Tools Ltd., Bad Boy Mowers Inc., Lastec Industries Inc., AL-KO Gardentech GmbH, Mamibot Manufacturing Company, Cub Cadet Corporation, Emak SpA, WORX Tools, Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Friendly House, Kubota Corporation, Scythe Robotics Inc..

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Lawn Mower Market Share And Analysis?

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the lawn mower market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on research and development to introduce technologically advanced products such as lawnmowers with navigation solutions for outdoor mowing and gain a competitive edge in the market.

How Is The Global Lawn Mower Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Riding Lawn Mowers, Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers, Robotic Or Autonomous Lawn Mowers

2) By Propulsion Type: Electric Lawn Mowers, Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Lawn Mowers

3) By Lawn Size: Small, Medium, Large

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Distribution Channel, Retail Distribution Channel

5) By End-User: Residential, Commercial

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Lawn Mower Market

North America was the largest region in the lawn mower market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the lawn mower market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Lawn Mower Market Definition

A lawn mower refers to a hand-propelled or power-driven machine having one or more revolving blades (or a reel). It is used to cut lawn grass surfaces to an even height.

