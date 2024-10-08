Amesite Announces NurseMagic™ Now Available in App Store and Google Play Store

Enterprise Pilot Version Serving Large Home Healthcare Market Is Now Equipped with Greater Capability

DETROIT, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, announced today that the company’s NurseMagic™ app is available in the App Store. Within days of launch in the App Store the app reached #33 in free medical/healthcare app tools. Launch of NurseMagic™ in Google Play Store quickly followed, and users can now download free versions of the app on either iPhone or Android devices.



NurseMagic™ usership has grown rapidly and broadly, with users in all fifty (50) states in the US and six (6) countries. NurseMagic™ uses AI to provide helpful and easy-to-use tools targeting the over 5.2 million registered nurses1 and 3.9 million home health care staff in the US2, making their daily tasks easier and more efficient. The app reduces the time for nurses and caregivers to document patient care (including charting), assisting with technical questions and patient communication that consumes up to 40% of their on-the-job time3.

NurseMagic™ users are utilizing the app for assistance in creating a wide variety of required reports, ranging from narrative and SOAP notes for progress and shift updates, behavioral and home health use cases such as detailed patient assessments and individualized care plans, to incident reports and admission records. Users are also actively using the app to improve their overall job performance and efficiency, from improving patient and client communications to translating medical instructions and explanations and much more.

Corporate Operations and Marketing Manager, Madison Bush, said, “We are extremely pleased to offer the app in multiple modalities – a free version for consumers and enterprise pilots that enable home health care companies to address the incredible pressure to onboard, deploy and retain staff in a growing market. Our rapidly growing enterprise engagement validates the strong need for our solution in the industry.”

CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry said, “The enterprise pilot version of the app incorporates really incredible learning we gained through our free, public version, and we are very pleased to continue to support users from 27 different professions with the app, all over the world. We’re also incredibly excited that enterprises are now using our proprietary AI tools to improve caregiving, reduce costs and drive growth, which we believe will create sustainable revenue for Amesite.”

NurseMagic™Overview

NurseMagic™ users can enter queries both by voice and text, enabling busy caregivers to use the app with ease

Time-consuming and tedious documentation tasks can reduce hours of work to minutes, with the ability to produce nurse or caregiver reports in all major formats

24/7 advice for communicating with patients and clients supports users to create healthier relationships, de-escalate conflict and provide better care

Dozens of features and capabilities support users to become more efficient in their jobs, access professional knowledge, study for professional advancement, create resumes and job applications, and reduce their overall stress.

NurseMagic™Pilot Program in Home Healthcare Facilities

NurseMagic™ recently launched pilot programs with five (5) home health agencies and skilled nursing facilities across the U.S . Collectively, these companies and their franchisees have over 30,000 employees, ranging in professions from clinical officers, CMPs, CNSs, NPs, RNs, Pediatric RNs, PTs, OTs, LVNs/LPNs, CNAs, NAs, Home Care Nurses, HHAs and caregivers.The pilot version of the app includes additional capabilities and higher usage limits, along with on-app onboarding and administration.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST) is a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, including its higher ed platform that offers professional learning. Leveraging its proprietary AI infrastructure, Amesite offers cutting-edge applications that cater to both individual and professional needs. NurseMagic™ , the company’s recently launched mobile app, streamlines creation of nursing notes and documentation tasks, enhances patient communication, and offers personalized guidance to nurses on patient care, medications, and handling challenging workplace situations. The Preacto™ (beta) is a personal safety application designed to provide real-time alerts and guidance in the event of emergency situations, including active shooter incidents.

